Celebrities complaining about being called "too skinny" is an issue that is very hard for many of us Americans to empathize with. But let's try for a second.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland took to Twitter yesterday to respond to internet commenters who have deemed her "too thin" and are telling her to "eat a hamburger" and accusing her of "promoting anorexia."

In an epic rant (two parts, many pages), the 26-year-old actress explained that she hasn't had "the greatest year" and has had some health problems that have resulted in "physical changes." She can't work out, has "basically been on bed rest for the past few months," and is taking a steroid medication called prednisone.

"I have been told that I can't work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting," she wrote. "I am not a fan of 'being skinny'. Which many of you have told me that I am too much of."

She stressed that she is NOT anorexic or promoting anorexia and that she is "not in control" of how she looks. "I'm a 26-year-old woman who goes through more that you could even imagine on a daily basis," she wrote. "And I got to where I am because I am strong and didn't give up."

According to the Daily Mail, the actress was diagnosed with kidney displasia as a child and underwent a kidney transplant in 2012. The whole letter, which you can read here, makes a powerful and convincing statement against criticizing people's bodies and lives on social media (even famous people):

My story as of now. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/6kWlnxgjIb — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) May 24, 2017

PREACH!

No one deserves to have their body picked apart and criticized by strangers, no matter what size or shape they are. And even if celebrity problems might seem like "luxury problems,"we don't know what they're actually going through. Like, in Hyland's case, a struggle with illness.

Let's hope she feels better soon. Then we can go back to bitterly resenting her for her perfect and amazing life!!!

