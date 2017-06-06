Advertising

‘Modern Family’ Star, Sarah Hyland, Embraces Her Baby Face and Love of Acting

Annie (1999) was one of my favourite movies when I was little. Today I realised this is @Sarah_Hyland #mindblown pic.twitter.com/oCFOfKU544 — Marlé Aucamp (@MarletjieAucamp) June 20, 2014

Sarah Hyland is 26 years old, and probably best known for her role as Haley Dunphy on ABC’s Modern Family, which premiered in 2009. She snagged the role of the 15-year-old at the ripe young age of 18, only two weeks after moving to Los Angeles. At first casting directors didn't even want to see her because she was so much older than what the role called for. However, after her agent did some convincing, and casting directors saw her headshot, she read for the part and nailed it. Sarah has always looked younger than her age, but she embraces her ‘baby face’, and uses it to her advantage, by snagging roles that would normally go to a younger actress.

Sarah was born in New York City, to actors, Melissa Canaday and Edward James Hyland. Sarah attended a Professional Performing Arts school in Manhattan when she was young, alongside other well known actors like Taylor Momsen. Sarah landed small roles in films like Private Parts, Annie, and Blind Date throughout her childhood and teen years. After her big break with Modern Family, Sarah went on to secure roles in other films, such as Struck by Lightning, Scary Movie 5, Vampire Academy, and XOXO.

Add Singing and Dancing To The Resume and Sarah Hyland is a Triple Threat

(Getty)

Being born and raised in New York, with parents in the entertainment industry, it’s fair to say that Sarah Hyland had the coolest childhood ever. However, acting wasn't her only strong suit. Sarah also revealed that she took dance classes from the one and only Liza Minnelli at Luigi’s in New York, from the time she was about 8 years old to 15 years old.

On top of being a dancer, Sarah also has some incredible singing chops. In a recent cover of The Chainsmokers’ song ‘Closer’, Sarah Hyland takes over Halsey’s part in the song. The video already has almost 50 million views on YouTube. Most fans reacted by freaking out, and showing their complete shock of Sarah’s voice. Celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Emma Roberts, and even The Chainsmokers themselves were racing to the internet to show their support and admiration of the cover. It begs the question, though, why didn't we hear Sarah Hyland sing earlier? Eric Stonestreet, who plays Cameron Tucker on Modern Family, took to Twitter, saying, “We've heard @Sarah_Hyland's singing talent in the makeup trailer for almost 8 years.”

I think this shows that singing is a hobby to Sarah, while acting is what she considers her career. However, although her talent in front of the camera may have come naturally, Sarah is no stranger to difficulties.

Sarah Hyland Lost a Kidney, But Luckily Her Dad Was Around

Aww "@DailyMailCeleb: Sarah Hyland's father saved her life when he donated his kidney to her http://t.co/aqen5DJ6hp pic.twitter.com/at3uvGs4T6" — Fi (@Fifie_Carol) April 15, 2015

Working on set for long periods of time can be a struggle for anyone, especially, if you were born with a life threatening condition called kidney dysplasia. It causes the organ to malfunction. Sarah Hyland was lucky enough to survive past birth with this condition, but doctors warned that she would never have a normal life. Sarah has a fighting spirit, however, and didn't want to give up her acting roles, saying, “You know, if you’re sick, you still go to work, and in between takes, you sit down, or you lay your head down or something.”

In 2012, her condition got so bad that she needed a new kidney. Luckily, she didn't have to look far since her father was a match.

“You know that family is going to be there for you no matter what. My dad gave me a freakin' kidney! But it's also the families that you create outside of your family. And you really find out what kind of people you're friends with. It was just amazing, and it really opened my eyes to see who's there for me and who's not."” she said in an interview with Seventeen Magazine.

In the interview, Sarah also raved about her long term boyfriend, Matt Prokop, explaining how lucky she was to have him there to help her. "He helps me with my medication and takes me to doctor appointments and all the stuff that I need to do to take care of myself. Any other 21-year-old guy would not be there, I guarantee it. I am one of the luckiest people in the world to have him be there for me."

The relationship may have looked perfect from the outside, but it definitely was not.

Sarah Hyland Was Abused By Her Boyfriend ‘Matt Prokop’...For Years

In 2014, Sarah Hyland filed for a restraining order after a terrifying confrontation that caused her to fear for her life. According to Hyland’s report, the two had gotten into an argument about her outfit, which led to him choking her with a grip so tight she couldn't breathe. Later, it was revealed that the abuse had been going on for much of their five-year relationship.

In court documents, Hyland stated that after she broke up with Prokop, he relentlessly bombarded her with vile, threatening, and emotionally disturbing texts and voice mails, including his own suicide threats. There were also reports of him pinning her to a car, repeatedly calling her the c-word, and choking her so tight she was in fear for her life.

The judge ended up granting Sarah a three-year restraining order, that will be up in September of this year.

(Getty)

It’s amazing that Sarah came out of that relationship so strong. She continues to learn and grow from all her experiences and claims that all the things people go through make them who they are today. She is now in a healthy relationship with current boyfriend, Dominic Sherwood, who is an English actor, best known for his role in Shadowhunters. The couple has been together for over two years and seem to be going strong.

Sarah Hyland Is The Highest Paid ‘Modern Family’ Kid

(Getty)

She has an extremely successful career as an actress, reportedly making close to $100,000 per episode of Modern Family, with a net worth of $9 million. Although her salary is beginning to even out with the other kids of ‘Modern Family’, it didn't use to be that way. Apparently, when the show first started back in 2009, the salaries for Winter, Gould, and Rodriguez were negotiated together. However, since Sarah was 18 years old and playing the oldest child, her reps negotiated separately.

‘Modern Family’ was renewed for a ninth and tenth season on May 10, 2017, and the salary negotiations are already taking place. In the past, negotiations have gotten the kids yearly pay raises and agreements that include a $10,000 per episode pay raise for each season the show continues. Because of these agreements, it’s likely that the salaries of the four main children of the show are almost equal, at around $100,000 per episode.

Sarah Hyland of ‘Modern Family’ Finally Speaks Out About Anorexia Claims With a Brutally Honest Letter to Her Body Shamers

"Sherwood (and nothing else) looks good on me" @domsherwood ❤️ Buy a shirt and a portion of the proceeds go to the Anti-Bullying Alliance! https://represent.com/sherwood/official-dominic-sherwood-tee-sherwood-looks-good-on-me-blue-eyes A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on May 23, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

It seems that Sarah Hyland should have a lot to be thankful for. Most would think she’s living the dream, even though she has had to overcome a lot. However, even Sarah Hyland can’t avoid the unnecessary criticism that comes from being in the public eye. After posting a photo of herself in one of her boyfriend’s t-shirts, and captioning that a portion of the proceeds would go to Anti-Bullying Alliance, she was flooded with hateful and mean comments. Some people called her anorexic and told her to eat a burger, while others accused her of promoting anorexia. This forced Hyland to respond via Twitter and Instagram in a brutally honest way, saying:

"I'd like to address something that has not only been brought up on Twitter but has been heavily discussed by all of you in my Instagram comments. That something is my weight. I normally don't comment on things like this because it draws attention to those trying to spread negativity but I'm here to explain a few things and spread love. Here goes…I haven't had the greatest year. Maybe one day I'll talk about it but for now, I'd like my privacy. I will say this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes. I have been told I can't work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting. I am an activist for activity (and for eating junk food in bed but it's all about balance right?). I love to be outdoors. I love to be strong. (I'll be using that word a lot). Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny' which many of you have told me that I am too much of. ‘Eat a burger, your head is bigger than your body and that's disgusting' and you're right! I should eat a burger! Cause they're f--king delicious! But guess what. I do :) And again, you're right. No one's head should be bigger than their body but considering I've basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I've lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like. So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should. Oh and no that’s not photoshop. Those are my legs. Those are my arms.

I write this because I've been accused of promoting anorexia in, ironically enough, an anti-bullying post. And I want young girls to know that's not my intention. I posted a picture of my boyfriend’s apparel line, in which part of the proceeds go to the anti-bullying alliance, and in return am bullied. Which made me laugh but then it dawned on me that young girls are reading posts that are saying that I’m promoting anorexia due to my weight. While these comments don’t affect me, they may affect others. So I’m here to say that no one should aim to be the weight that I am right now. I am working hard to maintain my weight by eating as much protein as possible and continue to be strong and healthy. There's no need to worry! I've been down before and I'll probably be down again in my lifetime but I'm steadfast and solid and will conquer my obstacles. Since I’m here… You may wonder. Am I bothered by my appearance right now? Well it’s never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one’s arms. But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to go back to the strong, lean and fabulous self I know I can be. You all will probably have something to say about that as well but it doesn't affect me. I don’t mind when you say that I look pregnant. Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from medication that is saving my life. For those on prednisone I know what you’re going through and I commend you sticking it out as I have.

My self confidence is not rendered from your comments. Because I will always be too fat. I will always be too skinny. I will never have enough curves to be called a woman. And I will always be a slut for wearing a push up bra. Love the you you set out to be. The best version of yourself. Be healthy. I’m a 26 year old woman who goes through more than you could even imagine on a daily basis. But I work hard. I love hard. And I got to where I am because I am strong and didn't give up. I’m grateful for the life I live and you should be too. Don’t let other’s comments alter any part of you! Love and positivity is what we need most. Especially at a time like this. The world may be falling apart, but it’s up to us to pull it back together. Smile. Laugh. Love. Be happy. Support your peers. Love. Work hard. Be Confident. Love. Adopt puppies! Tell your mum you appreciate her. Love. Love. Love."

