Advertising

Sorry, celebrities: one of the penalties for having fabulous lives that most of us can only dream of is, yes, we are going to obsess over every time you change your appearance. Especially if you're a woman.

For Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, that means being captured by paparazzi right outside the hair salon as she debuted a brand new dark brunette hair color and long layers.

Advertising

We'll miss her choppy blonde bob, but she does look fantastic with this new grown up, autumnal look. And luckily the 26-year-old actor, who's been having a bit of a rocky year by her own account, doesn't seem too annoyed by the attention.

#CANDID 31st July | Leaves Nine Zero One hair salon in West Hollywood #SarahHyland pic.twitter.com/TZPqigXOkJ — Sarah Hyland Daily (@HylandFR) August 1, 2017

She also posed for her hairdresser, Nikki Lee, who shared this gorgeous photo of Hyland's new look on Twitter:

Advertising

Stunning! Does anyone else think she looks like Selena Gomez, when Selena Gomez looked like this???

KL, from the car A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 25, 2016 at 11:30pm PDT

Has anyone seen these two in the same place at the same time??? Oh, apparently yes, someone has. And just like that, another conspiracy theory bites the dust.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.