Morgan Freeman threw shade at the SAG Awards for their gender-specific statues.

On Sunday, Morgan Freeman took home the Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAG Awards, because, well, he is Morgan f*cking Freeman.

The 80-year-old actor even wore a "formal" baseball cap to the event. Could he get any cooler?

Well, apparently he can.

At the end of his acceptance speech, Freeman put the SAG Awards on blast for awarding actors with a gender-specific statue.

Check it out:

It's true! It is fine from the back, because we all have butts! But from the front, the statue appears to be "biologically male," although it has a "Ken Doll" thing goin' on.

Morgan Freeman calls out #SAGAwards statue for being "gender-specific" from the front. pic.twitter.com/gVAKWylRnK — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) January 22, 2018

Twitter applauded Freeman for speaking out: