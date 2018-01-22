Morgan Freeman threw shade at the SAG Awards for their gender-specific statues.

On Sunday, Morgan Freeman took home the Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAG Awards, because, well, he is Morgan f*cking Freeman.
The 80-year-old actor even wore a "formal" baseball cap to the event. Could he get any cooler?
Well, apparently he can.
At the end of his acceptance speech, Freeman put the SAG Awards on blast for awarding actors with a gender-specific statue.
Check it out:
It's true! It is fine from the back, because we all have butts! But from the front, the statue appears to be "biologically male," although it has a "Ken Doll" thing goin' on.
Twitter applauded Freeman for speaking out:
Even the SAG Awards official Twitter account tweeted the clip with the caption, "Change starts NOW. Equality for all."
Does this mean the SAG statues will be undergoing a makeover before next year?
Take a cue from the Tony Awards, people! Their trophy is literally just a spinny circle thing!