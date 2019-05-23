3 years ago science determined the 5 most beautiful women in the world. Were they right and do they hold up?

3 years ago science determined the 5 most beautiful women in the world. Were they right and do they hold up?
H. Alan Scott
May 23, 2019@5:26 PM
Science has found the most beautiful woman in the world.

The study is based on the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, a thousands of years old measurement of facial features that determines the "perfect" face. It was conducted by Dr. Julian De Silva at the The Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery. Dr. De Silva told the Daily Mail...

We have devised a brand new computer mapping technique which can calculate how to make subtle improvements to facial shapes. With this ground-breaking technology, we have solved some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful.

Ugh, if that isn't the most depressing quote ever.

It's a complicated measurement system that you honestly shouldn't waste your time on, but give it a try if you like being disappointed.

So, who is the most "beautiful" woman in the word? Drum roll please... Amber Heard!

"Science says I'm pretty."
Getty Images

That's right, Johnny Depp's ex (who was going through a messy divorce at the time) was declared the most beautiful woman by Dr. De Silva's study.

Who else does Dr. De Silva think is smoking hot? Here are the remaining women that made up the top 5!

2. Kim Kardashian West

She has the best eyebrows, says Dr. De Silva.
Getty Images

3. Kate Moss

Moss still has it!
Getty Images
4. Emily Ratajkowski

Her name might be hard to pronounce, but her beauty isn't. You know what we mean.
Getti Images

5. Kendall Jenner

Kardashians (and adjacents) are all over this list!
Getty Images

Others that made the list were Helen Mirren, Scarlett Johansson, Selena Gomez, Marilyn Monroe, and Jennifer Lawrence.

De Silva then compiled all of these faces together to show a horrifying picture of a woman that possesses all of the qualities of "beauty" as defined by this ancient outdated Greek test. You can check that creepiness out in a video, here.

