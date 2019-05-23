3 years ago science determined the 5 most beautiful women in the world. Were they right and do they hold up?

Science has found the most beautiful woman in the world.

The study is based on the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, a thousands of years old measurement of facial features that determines the "perfect" face. It was conducted by Dr. Julian De Silva at the The Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery. Dr. De Silva told the Daily Mail...

We have devised a brand new computer mapping technique which can calculate how to make subtle improvements to facial shapes. With this ground-breaking technology, we have solved some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful.

Ugh, if that isn't the most depressing quote ever.

It's a complicated measurement system that you honestly shouldn't waste your time on, but give it a try if you like being disappointed.

So, who is the most "beautiful" woman in the word? Drum roll please... Amber Heard!

That's right, Johnny Depp's ex (who was going through a messy divorce at the time) was declared the most beautiful woman by Dr. De Silva's study.