Sunday was Mother's Day, the one day a year we honor the moms who work so hard the other 364 days a year (and this 365th one, too, actually). Moms never really get a day off, but they do get a day where hopefully their kids show them how very much they love them, with visits and cards and gifts or at least a damn phone call. Moms are the backbone of our society and they deserve the best of everything. Here are some sweet, silly, moving, and completely loving Mother's Day Instagrams shared by celebrities of their moms, their kids, and their kids' moms.

1. John Legend

2. Madonna

3. Nicki Minaj

4. Reese Witherspoon

5. Viola Davis

6. Jessica Alba

7. Tia Mowry

8. Kelly Rowland

9. Khloe Kardashian

Happy Mother's Day to the Queen! The boss! The legend that is.... Kris Jenner

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

10. Kourtney Kardashian

11. The Weeknd

❤️

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

12. Jennifer Lopez

Mothers Day!!! 🌺🌺🌺#proud mama #grateful Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful Mamas!!

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

13. Billie Lourd

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on

14. Carrie Underwood

15. Kesha

I used to think it was just a saying, but we do turn into our mothers, wether we like it or not. my mom was a single mother who raised me and I never ONCE was aware that we didn't have as much as other people when I was young. happiness and adventure and leading a magical life is what she told me what was important, and above all, being good and kind and loving at all costs to every human because we are all equal, that was in my blood because she treated everyone exactly the same. I not only heard her say that, but I saw her treat every human with the respect they deserve. sometimes we're up, sometimes we're down. sometimes we're just being. and I'm so happy my mom taught me to treat every human and animal with love and respect and kindness-ALWAYS-as is. and more than anything I hope I inherit her open heart and beautiful soul. sorry I was a shitty little teenager. I didn't get it. I love you and would be lucky to be half as magical as you. Happy Mother's Day, mom. thanks for making me, me❤️

A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on

16. Drew Barrymore

Proud. Me and my mom. On Mother's Day!

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

17. Drake

18. Jessica Simpson

19. Pink

20. Alicia Keys

21. Eva Mendes

My mama. Simply the BEST. ❤

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on

22. Halle Berry

Happy Mother’s Day. Today and everyday, I honor all mothers for their strength, patience, and grace.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

23. Sarah Michelle Gellar

24. Heidi Klum

Happy Mothers day😃 From me to all of you moms out there in the world ♥️ #mothersday

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

25. Amy Schumer

Happy M Day Sita! I love you!

A post shared by @amyschumer on

26. Miley Cyrus

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy mamas day from your girls

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

27. Justin Timberlake

