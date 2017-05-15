Advertising

Sunday was Mother's Day, the one day a year we honor the moms who work so hard the other 364 days a year (and this 365th one, too, actually). Moms never really get a day off, but they do get a day where hopefully their kids show them how very much they love them, with visits and cards and gifts or at least a damn phone call. Moms are the backbone of our society and they deserve the best of everything. Here are some sweet, silly, moving, and completely loving Mother's Day Instagrams shared by celebrities of their moms, their kids, and their kids' moms.

1. John Legend

Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife. Luna is so fortunate to have a mom that loves her so deeply and brings her so much joy. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 14, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

2. Madonna

The Greatest Accomplishment of my life is to be the Mother I never knew! ♥️ Happy Mother's Day to my Mama whom I hope is watching over me and. to all who have nurtured and suffered and experienced the Joy and sacrifice of Motherhood! 💘🙏🏻😂 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 14, 2017 at 3:39am PDT

3. Nicki Minaj

4. Reese Witherspoon

5. Viola Davis

Happy Mother's Day!!! To the biggest sacrificers, dream protectors, multi taskers, caretakers, short order cooks prayer warriors....to Mae Alice, my mama....love to you today ❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on May 14, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

6. Jessica Alba

Feeling blessed with the fam on #mothersday! Happy Mothers Day @cathyalba @nikkilalba @butterfliesarefree25 -love you SO much 💋💗🙏🏽 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on May 14, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

7. Tia Mowry

8. Kelly Rowland

I am so humbled that God chose me to be your Mommy! You are My bestest friend! I love you TITAN! HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ALL MOM's out there! A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on May 14, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

9. Khloe Kardashian

Happy Mother's Day to the Queen! The boss! The legend that is.... Kris Jenner A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 14, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

10. Kourtney Kardashian

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY to my beautiful mommy who still teaches me how to celebrate life and make the best out of every experience and truly live in the moment! I love you mommy and hope you know how much you are loved by your six children and six grandchildren every day. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 14, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

11. The Weeknd

❤️ A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on May 14, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

12. Jennifer Lopez

Mothers Day!!! 🌺🌺🌺#proud mama #grateful Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful Mamas!! A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 14, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

13. Billie Lourd

❤ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on May 14, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

14. Carrie Underwood

15. Kesha

16. Drew Barrymore

Proud. Me and my mom. On Mother's Day! A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on May 14, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

17. Drake

🌺 To all my female warriors raising us up....thank you for being the strongest and most loving beings on this earth. We are nothing without your guidance. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 14, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

18. Jessica Simpson

19. Pink

20. Alicia Keys

21. Eva Mendes

My mama. Simply the BEST. ❤ A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on May 14, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

22. Halle Berry

Happy Mother’s Day. Today and everyday, I honor all mothers for their strength, patience, and grace. A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 14, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

23. Sarah Michelle Gellar

24. Heidi Klum

Happy Mothers day😃 From me to all of you moms out there in the world ♥️ #mothersday A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on May 14, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

25. Amy Schumer

Happy M Day Sita! I love you! A post shared by @amyschumer on May 14, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

26. Miley Cyrus

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy mamas day from your girls A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 14, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

27. Justin Timberlake

