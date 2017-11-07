Mr. T is having an emotional meltdown on Twitter over the Texas shooting. Same.

Yet another horrific mass shooting rocked the country this past weekend. As usual, these tragedies are more devastating than many of us can even begin to even wrap our minds around. So if it was too much for you to emotionally handle, you're not alone. Even iconic former pro-wrestlers are falling apart.
Actor/former wrestler/current icon Mr. T took to Twitter last night to express how the spate of tragedies has shaken his faith, and even made him, Mr. T, break down in tears. We're right there with him.
Clearly Mr. T is not the only one suffering. His last tweet went super-viral, and Twitter is relating on a deep level to the heartbreak.
Many are reminding Mr. T that there's nothing wrong with crying.
Or, as this guy put it, "even tough guys cry bro!"
This is the reminder we all needed right now that it's okay to cry and breakdown. Even if you're an adult American male and society raised you to play it tough and stuff your feelings down. Even if you're a former or current professional wrestler. Eeven if you're freakin' Mr. T. There's no shame in tears. And you're not alone.