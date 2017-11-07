Mr. T is having an emotional meltdown on Twitter over the Texas shooting. Same.

Yet another horrific mass shooting rocked the country this past weekend. As usual, these tragedies are more devastating than many of us can even begin to even wrap our minds around. So if it was too much for you to emotionally handle, you're not alone. Even iconic former pro-wrestlers are falling apart.

Actor/former wrestler/current icon Mr. T took to Twitter last night to express how the spate of tragedies has shaken his faith, and even made him, Mr. T, break down in tears. We're right there with him.

My GOD! My GOD! Here we go again. Another Mass killing... In a church! My Faith is Being Tested! — Mr. T (@MrT) November 6, 2017

I must Be Honest with you Right Now my Faith has been shaken! But I still Believe in GOD! — Mr. T (@MrT) November 6, 2017

Even though I am sort of A Tough Guy, I am crying because All the Senseless Violence. — Mr. T (@MrT) November 6, 2017

Clearly Mr. T is not the only one suffering. His last tweet went super-viral, and Twitter is relating on a deep level to the heartbreak.