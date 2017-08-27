Advertising

If only Jordan Catalano could see Jared Leto now.

Jared Leto rolled up the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night with 30 Seconds of Mars Members 1 and 2 in an outfit that will ruin your evening. The knee-length, sequin cape drew comparisons to Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat. How about 'Jared and the Technically Confusing Gucci'?

As if the sequin, two-tone cape wasn't enough, he finished off the look with a floral pirate-ruffled shirt. Naturally, he also brought along his trusty aviators.

Twitter, of course, immediately lost it.

JARED LETO IS A MAGICIAN AT THE #VMAS omg pic.twitter.com/MHarAo3ELD — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) August 27, 2017

It appears as if Jared Leto's metamorphosis into Alessandro Michele is finally complete. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/BzOvisnM9l — Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) August 27, 2017

Jared Leto is 45 — Jon Caramanica (@joncaramanica) August 28, 2017

who are you at the VMA's? I'm Jared Leto dancing along to "Shape of You" in a glittery cape: pic.twitter.com/KJmUwt0s34 — Whitney Jefferson (@twitney) August 28, 2017

Jared Leto dressed like if Father John Misty was a disaffected mummer pic.twitter.com/gbBOAc6B2k — Lindsay Zoladz (@lindsayzoladz) August 28, 2017

Jared Leto dressed up like Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat and I-AM-NOT-MAD. https://t.co/8cVwGTMgeR — Flair Huxtable (@FlairHuxtable) August 28, 2017

Did he steal that from Mrs. Roper? Three's Company called. They want the mumu back. — Jessica Jones (@Jessperado) August 28, 2017

What is up with jared leto's style atm? 🙈 — Abigail Kathleen (@abikatldn) August 28, 2017

Jared Leto at the VMAs = Elton John at Hogwarts — Amanda (@amandalovemusic) August 28, 2017

Jared is the wizard of the VMA's — Barry Peterson (@PetersonBazza) August 28, 2017

Why is Jared Leto dressed up as a fashionable Dr. Strange #VMAs2017 — Brennan McKissick (@brennanphotoguy) August 28, 2017

At least the look was Gucci?

