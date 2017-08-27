If only Jordan Catalano could see Jared Leto now.
Jared Leto rolled up the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night with 30 Seconds of Mars Members 1 and 2 in an outfit that will ruin your evening. The knee-length, sequin cape drew comparisons to Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat. How about 'Jared and the Technically Confusing Gucci'?
As if the sequin, two-tone cape wasn't enough, he finished off the look with a floral pirate-ruffled shirt. Naturally, he also brought along his trusty aviators.
Twitter, of course, immediately lost it.
At least the look was Gucci?