Advertising

Legendary director, comedian and author Woody Allen also moonlights as a clarinet player in a jazz band. Overachiever, much? Last night, he was playing with his New Orleans Jazz Band in a concert at the Hamburg philharmonic in Germany when two topless female activists stormed the stage. The protestors were affiliated with radical activist group Femen, and their torsos were scrawled with writing, reportedly condemning Woody Allen for past allegations of child abuse.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the activists tried to read from a letter that Allen's adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, published in the Times in 2014, accusing Allen of abusing her as a child. But security guards dragged them offstage before they were able to read it.

Advertising

After the protestors were removed, Woody Allen and his band just continued to play as if nothing had happened (seems to be a theme for him). You can watch the uncomfortable scenario, complete with a random guy trying to take a selfie with the protestors, here:

The activists have since released a letter to the press. Translated from German, it reads:

Although the incident occurred decades ago, Dylan (now 31) is still suffering the consequences. Woody Allen is not just the neurotic and charming director, actor and musician, but a father who likes to stick his finger in his daughter. We'd like to remind the world, and jazz fans, of that fact.

Advertising

Consider us reminded.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.