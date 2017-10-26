Nancy from 'Stranger Things' changed up her hair and looks just like Taylor Swift now.

Natalia Dyer now looks a whole less like Barb's BFF on 'Stranger Things' and more like, well, herself. Natalia, aka Nancy, just completely changed her hair — and we didn't even recognize her in the new look.

Dyer went from her side-swept brunette bob to an edgier blonde look. She added bangs and the blunt edges that have seriously been trending among celebrities. The cut channels a very "Taylor Swift gone bad" vibe. Goodbye Nancy Wheeler!

Judging by the Twitter reactions, fans are very into the new look.

natalia dyer and her new hair! 😱 pic.twitter.com/Nw03chgvnk — stranger things (@bestofsthings) October 23, 2017

look at natalia dyer in blonde hair pic.twitter.com/44C4RAPEnR — hvitserk (@sonsofvalhaIla) October 24, 2017

New pics of Natalia Dyer from today! 💓💓💓 pic.twitter.com/emnt2u216g — best of natalia dyer (@badpostnatalia) October 24, 2017

The updated look may be tied to Dyer's reluctant feelings about fame. Once 'Stranger Things' came out, she lost a bit of her anonymity and even had to quit her local job at a movie theater. "People do recognize me. I walk around with sunglasses, and I think I’m hidden, but they see me," Dyer told Glamour last year. With 'Stranger Things 2' on the horizon, it makes total sense that she'd try to prep herself for the onslaught of incoming fans. One problem? This cut is so cute, it's already burned in our brains.