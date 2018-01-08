Dude mansplains Natalie Portman's point about female directors so hard he ends up proving her point.

When people aren't talking about Oprah's inspiring speech at the 75th Annual Golden Globes Sunday night, they're talking about Natalie Portman cutting out the bullshit and just announcing, "And here are the all-male nominees" while presenting the award for best director.

Ron Howard: "We are honored ... to be here to present the award for best director."



Natalie Portman, done with this shit: "And here are the all-male nominees." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8JboypiADo — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 8, 2018

But one guy totally missed her point, like it was a baseball that just sailed right over his head and then broke a neighbor's window.

Natalie Portman is offended that every #GoldenGlobes nominated director this year is a man, even though women directed just 7% of the 250 highest grossing films last year. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 8, 2018

Ah, statistics! Except, as one person pointed out:

One of the top 10 highest grossing films of 2017 was directed by a woman. She wasn't nominated. — Minhal Baig (@minhalbaig) January 8, 2018

And a lot of people just bashed this guy into smithereens (digitally, of course) for his inability to comprehend the issue, which is that not enough women are getting the chance to direct movies.

That awkward moment when you accidentally prove her point. pic.twitter.com/0lkeogT5c3 — Molly (@isteintraum) January 8, 2018