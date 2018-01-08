Dude mansplains Natalie Portman's point about female directors so hard he ends up proving her point.

Advertising
When people aren't talking about Oprah's inspiring speech at the 75th Annual Golden Globes Sunday night, they're talking about Natalie Portman cutting out the bullshit and just announcing, "And here are the all-male nominees" while presenting the award for best director.
But one guy totally missed her point, like it was a baseball that just sailed right over his head and then broke a neighbor's window.
Ah, statistics! Except, as one person pointed out:
And a lot of people just bashed this guy into smithereens (digitally, of course) for his inability to comprehend the issue, which is that not enough women are getting the chance to direct movies.
Shaking our heads at this so hard we're developing massive neck muscles.
