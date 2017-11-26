'Glee' star Naya Rivera arrested for domestic battery against husband.

The cast of Glee has had some turbulent times, of which the most tragic is undoubtedly Cory Monteith's early passing. The revelation that Mark Salling is a pedophile hasn't been a salient news story either. The former Glee cast member currently making headlines for less than savory reasons is Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez. In 2014, Rivera married Ryan Dorsey and in 2015 gave birth to her first child, Josey Hollis Dorsey.

Over the weekend, 30-year-old Rivera was arrested and charged for domestic battery against 34-year-old Ryan Dorsey.

Breaking: @NayaRivera has officially been charged with domestic battery on her husband Ryan Dorsey. She was just arraigned and then released on a PR bond. Dorsey told deputies Naya hit him in the head and lip when they were taking their child for a walk. He has cellphone video. pic.twitter.com/5IJ1PNWfR4 — Jatara McGee (@WSAZJatara) November 26, 2017

According to Jatara McGee of WSAZ News, Rivera drunkenly struck her husband on the head and mouth following an argument over their child, who was present.

Just in: @KanawhaSheriff just released Naya Rivera’s mugshot. Deputies say she was drunk during the alleged incident and arguing with her husband about their child.



Just got out of a press conference. I’ll fill you in on the new details at 6 #wsaz pic.twitter.com/lB8J91IWZ9 — Jatara McGee (@WSAZJatara) November 26, 2017

Rivera was released on bond.

Sorry for more bad news out of Hollywood. As an apology, please accept these cute pictures of Rivera and her family, showing signs of happier times.