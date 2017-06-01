Advertising

On Thursday, Neil deGrasse Tyson got fed up with reports that President Donald Trump will pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement. So he took to Twitter and imagined what he would do if he were president. But Tyson not only pictured himself in Trump's shoes, he pictured himself with Trump's education.

If I and my advisors had never learned what Science is or how & why it works, then I’d consider pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord too. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 1, 2017

Oh. Oh wow. That's brutal.

"If I and my advisors had never learned what Science is or how & why it works, then I'd consider pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord too," wrote Tyson, astrophysicist and celebrity to the stars.

According to CNN, the Paris climate agreement "was established during a 2015 conference" and signed by "every nation... minus two: war-torn Syria and Nicaragua, who insists the deal isn't tough enough."

The agreement is meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to curb global warming. Trump campaigned against the agreement, referencing how it's "unfair" to America. Via NPR:

He has said the deal is "unfair" to the U.S., objecting in particular to the requirement that wealthy nations help developing countries build renewable energy sources. Trump has also signaled, more broadly, that fighting climate change is not a priority for his administration.

Then again, President Trump and Candidate Trump aren't always on the same page. But reports over the last week have heavily predicted that Trump plans to drop out of the agreement, after strong lobbying from those in his inner circle who both believe in the agreement and those who don't.

Thus, Tyson's reference to uneducated "advisors."

According to Politico, those advisers—so shrewdly referenced by Tyson—include Steve Bannon, noted skeletor and chief strategist, and Scott Pruitt, Trump's Environmental Protection Agency director.

Reportedly, those two "have sought to outsmart the administration's pro-Paris group of advisers, including Trump's daughter Ivanka."

"In recent months, Pruitt and Bannon made sure Trump heard from a parade of conservative leaders and Republican lawmakers who raised concerns that the deal would hobble his pro-fossil-fuel energy agenda."

So, by using Trump's campaign promises to hold him hostage, and pitting a message of immediate economic success over immediate and long-term environmental concerns, those advisers may have gotten the upper hand.

Trump plans to make his announcement at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

Neil deGrasse Tyson has taken successful Twitter shots at Trump before, and it's almost always about science.

When Trump dropped his budget proposal back in March, Tyson went on an epic Tweet-storm full of new slogans for the president.

The fastest way to Make a America Weak Again: Cut science funds to our agencies that support it. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 19, 2017

If you like this feisty side of Tyson, you're in luck. It looks like he'll have plenty to talk about in the coming days.

