Neil Patrick Harris' 2017 family Halloween costume is even more epic than last year's.

The Harris-Burtka family has done it again.

Ever since their twins Gideon and Harper's first Halloween, celeb couple Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have went all out with family costumes. 2017 was no exception–the adorable fam dressed as a crew of circus characters.

Harris Instagrammed a family photo of the carny clan, complete with a detailed backdrop (perhaps on loan from A Series of Unfortunate Events).

Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

"Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities!" NPH captioned the photo.

Harris captained the ship as a spooky ringleader. He had a giant vintage megaphone, a dapper outfit, and some eerie colored contacts.

Burtka was even spookier as some sort of zombie clown. He went all out with face paint, a creepy doll, colored contacts, and a bald cap topped off with a tuft of hair that matched the pom poms on his outfit.

Gideon and Harper went all out too, just like their dads. In fact, they're dolled up so delightfully that it's hard to tell them apart. One of them went as a muscle man, complete with a fake mustache, a leotard, and a one-ton barbell. The other twin went as a bearded lady, rocking an over-the-top frilly gown, lace gloves, a wig, and of course, a full beard.