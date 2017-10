Advertising

Oh great, another report of rich, powerful men abusing women (allegedly). It has been reported by TMZ and other sources that Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr., better known as the rapper Nelly, has been arrested for allegations of "2nd degree rape" after a show in the Seattle area last night.

BREAKING: Rapper Nelly arrested in Auburn, WA on allegations of 2nd degree rape after Seattle-area show last night. #Q13FOX — Alexandra Lewis (@AlexLewisTV) October 7, 2017

TMZ reports that he was booked early this morning and remains in custody. A photo of his alleged booking info. is circulating on Twitter:

BREAKING: Here is the jail booking for Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr. he was booked at 6:39am PST. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/pQYDu1DilH — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 7, 2017

Local reporter Brandi Kruse is sharing details of his arrest on Twitter:

BREAKING: @AuburnWAPolice arrested @Nelly_Mo on tour bus, parked behind a Walmart, after woman accused him of rape following show. #Q13FOX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 7, 2017

The woman claims Haynes (Nelly) sexually assaulted her on the tour bus. Auburn PD felt there was probable cause to arrest him. #Q13FOX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 7, 2017

Ugh.

