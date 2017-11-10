Fans are sharing stories about meeting celebs who are actually nice in real life.

In the wake damning revelations against some of Hollywood's most beloved celebrities, Twitter user Bakoan decided to give us a short break and called for pleasant stories about celebrities for once.

if anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity that would be great too. does a famous actor give good christmas presents. does lady comedian alwyays smoke people out — BAKOAN (@BAKKOOONN) November 9, 2017

Fans shared their most lovely celebrity encounters, and finally, something positive on the internet!

1. Mara Wilson shared a huge relief about her Matilda co-stars.

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman let me stay with them when my mom was in the hospital for cancer surgeries — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017

2. The Doctor is a scholar.

David Tennant not only graciously accepted an academic paper from a random fan in the Richard II stage door line but actually read it and sent me an appreciative note about it — the cold genius (@angevin2) November 9, 2017

3. Kristen Bell being nice is also a huge relief.

all of the 6 lead actors on the good place are unbelievably kind, cordial, and complimentary, in addition to being way funny & talented — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) November 10, 2017

4. Nathan Fillion is a classic Canadian.

Nathan fillion is amazing and often gets food truck service and similar as thanks to the production crews on shows/etc he appears in — The Sixler (@Thesixler) November 10, 2017

