Fans are sharing stories about meeting celebs who are actually nice in real life.
Orli Matlow
Nov 10, 2017@5:21 PM
In the wake damning revelations against some of Hollywood's most beloved celebrities, Twitter user Bakoan decided to give us a short break and called for pleasant stories about celebrities for once.

Fans shared their most lovely celebrity encounters, and finally, something positive on the internet!

1. Mara Wilson shared a huge relief about her Matilda co-stars.

2. The Doctor is a scholar.

https://media0.giphy.com/media/Rb12IJj3UnjkQ/giphy.gif
giphy

3. Kristen Bell being nice is also a huge relief.

4. Nathan Fillion is a classic Canadian.

https://media3.giphy.com/media/DrvymrPkAb8pG/giphy.gif
giphy

5. Thank god for The Boss.

6. Madeleine Albright is a queen.

7. And so is Sarah Silverman.

https://media0.giphy.com/media/aLBkbxrTaxCik/giphy.gif
giphy

8. Ooooo...Kenny G!

9. SHOW ME THE MONEY!

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/giphy-6-pTSkTe.gif
giphy

10. Robin Williams was the best.

11. Kate McKinnon is generous.

https://media2.giphy.com/media/d3JIr0GiYV92jpZK/giphy.gif
giphy

12. No glitch in The Matrix.

13. Will Forte deserves to survive to be the Last Man of Earth.

14. No need to fix Chris Martin.

https://media0.giphy.com/media/3oEjI6Ids13W4tBQoU/giphy.gif
giphy

15. Nineties stars were the nicest.

16. Joseph Gordon Levitt is extra with extras.

https://media1.giphy.com/media/X6SPa7Q4BIc7K/giphy.gif
giphy

17. Harrison Ford is as nice as he is nice-looking.

18. Bless you, Beyoncé.

https://media2.giphy.com/media/3o6gb7cN7bwDxAbnS8/giphy.gif
giphy
19. Tyra Banks will make you smize.

