Nick Jonas is more than happy to take photos with his fans, but he has no patience for mean Instagram comments.

On Friday, a fan posted a photo to his Instagram page where he was posing with the youngest Jonas Brother. He wrote in the caption: "@NickJonas u need a few more inches bruhh."

According to People, Jonas is about 5'7", and was NOT happy to read the fan's dig at his height. He was so angry, in fact, that he took a moment to comment on the guy's Instagram post. "You need some manners, 'bruh,'" Jonas wrote. "I didn't need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude."

Jonas' clap back is making the rounds on the internet, as other fans share a screen grab of it on social media.

LMAO he was so hurt pic.twitter.com/mwsHsiVpaV — la bella vita (@drugproblem) August 25, 2017

The fan's Instagram account is now private, but People reports that he's changed his tune. He reportedly updated the caption to say, "One of the most humble superstars... MY MAN @nickjonas."

Apparently that was enough to convince Jonas to forgive him. The singer commented on the fan's post again after the change to the caption. "Hey ya'll... it's all good," Jonas wrote. "No need to spread hate."

Be nice to your local Jonas Brother, okay?

