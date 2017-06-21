Advertising

The ninth anniversary of the Disney Channel classic movie Camp Rock was yesterday, and it appears the stars were together to celebrate!

Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrated the movie that basically made them household names by hanging out together on a yacht. In Cannes. Like you do.

Demi and Joe noted the anniversary on Twitter, with Demi thanking the Disney movie's success for kick-starting their careers in a huge way and Joe pointing out the hair. Oh, that hair.

9 years of camp rock?!!!? Time flies by so fast. Thank you Disney for the beginning of such an incredible journey. 🙏🏼🙌🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 20, 2017

9 years of #Camprock 😱 I am starting to feel old! P.S. what's going on with these hair choices? 😬 pic.twitter.com/1PwdYhVttK — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 20, 2017

The trio are currently in Cannes for Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2017, where Demi promoted her YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated and Nick spoke at the “Hitting the Right Notes with Brand Partners” panel. Of course they met up for a little fun, which they shared on Snapchat and Instagram. Fans were thrilled, to say the least.

Should fans hold out hope for a Camp Rock reunion? Joe hinted that Camp Rock 3 could happen, but they’d have to age things up a bit, telling Marie Claire earlier this year: "If it made sense, sure. For all of us — Demi, Nick, it would be funny to do a spin on it.”

He added, “Do the graduating days, make it kind of dark. An adult film. Well, not an adult film. An R-rated film. We've joked around about the idea a couple times."

