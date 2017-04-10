Advertising

Nicki Minaj is a 34-year-old Trinidadian-born rapper. Awra Briguela is a 14-year-old boy from the Phillippines. They are not the same person. And yet, when Briguela impersonates Minaj on stage, clad in a sparkly get-up and the rapper's signature pink wink, it's virtually impossible to distinguish him from the real deal. Seriously.

Briguela recently performed "Super Bass" in the finale of popular Filipino game show Your Face Sounds Familiar: Kids, in which kids impersonate performers (you may remember this mini-Taylor Swift who blew everyone's minds earlier this year).

A Nicki Minaj impersonation might be harder to pull off. She oozes attitude and raps more quickly than most people can talk, or even think. But it turns out, she's met her match in Awra Briguela.

Just watch:

Even if you don't understand what the judges are saying, it's clear that this impersonation blew them all away. I think I heard the word "inspiration" a few times, and Awra looks psyched.

Here's what he looks like when he's not impersonating Nicki:

You'd smile too if you were this talented at 14.

Turns out, he won the competition—no big surprise there—winning a million pesos (about $20,000) and a trip to Jeju, South Korea, Mashable reports.

He's gonna be super famous. Boom-ba-doom-boom-boom-ba-doom-boom.

