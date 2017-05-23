Advertising

Nicki Minaj appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today where the talk show host grilled her on the rumors of a relationship between her and fellow rap legend, Nas. Minaj revealed just enough to let us know something is definitely going on between these two. And whatever it is, it sounds complicated.

Twitter has been shipping the duo ever since Minaj broke the internet with this cuddly Instagram pic last week:

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

And today, when Ellen showed Nicki the above photo said it looks like "it’s happening" between the rap icons, Minaj responded:

He is the king of Queens, and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens. And so, he’s a rap legend. I have a lot of respect for him. And he’s kind of cute, too!

This is a cute, coy, response, and in classic Nicki fashion, it doesn't reveal too much. Nevertheless, Ellen persisted, asking if the two have had any "sleepovers." And Minaj said......

........YES. THEY HAVE HAD SLEEPOVERS.

But before you start merging their names (Minas? Nascki?), she said the two have NOT "done the nasty." At least, not yet.

"I’m just chillin’ right now," said Minaj, who broke up with rapper Meek Mill in January. "I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men."

Nicki, we get it, but we're disappointed. But there's also some good news: "I might make an exception to the rule for him, because he’s so dope," she said.

THIS HAS BEEN A ROLLER COASTER.

You can watch the clip here:

In summation: it sounds like these two have an intimate friendship that could easily become something more, especially if Nicki Minaj chooses to skip out early on that whole celibacy thing (her body, her choice!).

And we're perfectly happy to wait until they figure it out. No pressure at all.

(PLEASE DATE AND FALL IN LOVE AND HAVE BEAUTIFUL RAPPER PRODIGY BABIES PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE)

