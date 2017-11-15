Nicki Minaj has a threesome with herself for 'PAPER''s new 'Break the Internet' issue.

Nicki Minaj is known for her exquisite rapping abilities and for being an identity-shifting provocateur. Some people like both of these things about Minaj, some like one or the other, and a lot of people like neither. If you're in the last camp, then you're about to hate Minaj's new PAPER cover for their December "Break the Internet" magazine. The cover photo shows three iterations of Minaj from her Pinkprint, Roman Reloaded, and Pink Friday eras with the title "Minaj à trois."

It's okay if you just realized that Nicki Minaj is a play on menage à trois, or that Minaj is an artistic powerhouse whose display of sexuality should be thoughtfully considered. Let's take a moment to think about the fact that Minaj is engaging only with herself on the cover.

Minaj styled the photo, which Ellen von Unwerth shot, according to Billboard. Minaj had previously teased the photo with a short video that plays out like a behind-the-scenes not of the photoshoot but the Minaj menage.