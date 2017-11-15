Nicki Minaj has a threesome with herself for 'PAPER''s new 'Break the Internet' issue.

Nicki Minaj is known for her exquisite rapping abilities and for being an identity-shifting provocateur. Some people like both of these things about Minaj, some like one or the other, and a lot of people like neither. If you're in the last camp, then you're about to hate Minaj's new PAPER cover for their December "Break the Internet" magazine. The cover photo shows three iterations of Minaj from her Pinkprint, Roman Reloaded, and Pink Friday eras with the title "Minaj à trois."
It's okay if you just realized that Nicki Minaj is a play on menage à trois, or that Minaj is an artistic powerhouse whose display of sexuality should be thoughtfully considered. Let's take a moment to think about the fact that Minaj is engaging only with herself on the cover.
Minaj styled the photo, which Ellen von Unwerth shot, according to Billboard. Minaj had previously teased the photo with a short video that plays out like a behind-the-scenes not of the photoshoot but the Minaj menage.
PAPER accompanied the photo of Minaj with a few words on her persona and why this fire photo makes it the first photo worthy of being called a #BreakTheInternet picture since Kim Kardashian's 2014 covers.
"I love Nicki Minaj," PAPER's creative director Drew Elliott wrote. He goes on to describe the "high fashion to seductive to in-your-face and eye-catching" versions of Minaj. "I have always loved her music, her vibe and her approach." Elliot even has a photo of Minaj with Anna Wintour hanging in his home. Jealous!
Minaj's photo has its fans...
Others hate the photo...
Oh well, you can't win 'em all.