What do you think a superstar like Nicki Minaj gets up to on a Saturday night? Does she hit the hottest clubs in town? Just chill at home with her entourage? Work on her next monster single? Nah, she's like you and me. She's on Twitter. And probably smoking some weed.

😜😜😜 When u stumble upon a blunt u forgot u had>>>>>>>>>>> to everyone retweeting this: say no to drugs — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 6, 2017

The two big differences between you and Nicki, though, are that she's super rich and has thousands of young, adoring fans. Which is why, when she was in the middle of retweeting a few of her favorite fan videos for a contest, someone asked her this very important question.

Well you wanna pay for my tuition? pic.twitter.com/BhDil75UPj — Herman 🤴🏽 (@cjbydesign) May 7, 2017

Shockingly, Nicki was on board—and extended the offer to everyone else who follows her account.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

I Have a 4.0 I'm In Medical School! 😩 I Wann Join!! pic.twitter.com/UzHbOJqZ3D — •Camilla 🦄 (@CJhereeee) May 7, 2017

Ok do u need help w/tuition or do u have a full scholarship? https://t.co/q7ewfdNzCs — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

NICKI DONT PLAY. ILL GIVE YOU A 4.0 https://t.co/05Z6dMVJ8X — Royalty 🤴🏼 (@PrinceJauan) May 7, 2017

If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain. https://t.co/Esqs9rwfPn — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Soon enough, everyone was asking for help making ends meet as they finish school. Nicki was happy to help.

NIC I STARTED OFF COLLEGE W A B A N G & I REALLY NEED HELP PAYING FOR THE NEXT 3 YEARS PLEASE NIC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4YFqP1iDgQ — kyle (@KahlDelMinaj) May 7, 2017

How much do u need? https://t.co/bVDuLniheA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

1k would be more then enough for my 3 summer classes 😭😫help me Nic @NICKIMINAJ — Cesar (@cesarszn) May 7, 2017

That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next! https://t.co/i4TVmsqDoA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

I been graduated 😤😩 She can hit up these student loans tho 🤔😂 — Regina George❤️ (@HoneyGuwop) May 7, 2017

How much u owe? https://t.co/N87rec4KY0 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

$500 for my summer books and supplies @NICKIMINAJ — ❌JacobMinaj❌ (@JxcobTrujillo) May 7, 2017

Done. Dm ur bank info https://t.co/u7CxljiilZ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

@NICKIMINAJ Queen help me get back into school I owe 1.5k 😔🙏🏽 — Christina🔮 (@Moonlight_Nerds) May 7, 2017

Send me ur info. https://t.co/z3Shu0JvT0 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Nic please help me I need 350$ for a summer mit program I managed to save the rest working weekends 😭😫 it would relieve sm stress I'm 17 pic.twitter.com/I36Rvp4L69 — NICKI FOLLOWS 🙏🏼 (@JawadTheKINGDOM) May 7, 2017

@NICKIMINAJ nic, I'm going to study production in audiovisual media and I need a professional camera can you help me? Here's the proof 👀💓 pic.twitter.com/ZJksCsTQIx — Nicolas™ (@shadesofnicki) May 7, 2017

Of course. How much is the camera? https://t.co/B2L0dkOrAp — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

All told, Nicki promised money to about 30 current and former students before logging off for the night. But if you didn't get your cash, never fear—she also promised to offer another round of scholarships soon.

Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I'll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Honestly, she should just skip a step and open Minaj Academy already.

