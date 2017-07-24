It seems that actor Nicolas Cage just can't go anywhere without becoming a meme.
Cage is reportedly in Kazakhstan attending the Eurasia international film festival. He was photographed donning traditional garb next to Kazakhstan's first lady Sara Nazarbayeva on Sunday and became an overnight meme sensation. It's easy to see why.
Some Twitter users were concerned with Cage's mental well-being.
Nicolas Cage dons traditional clothing in Kazakhstan, becomes instant meme.Other people were able to see themselves in Cage.
Others took it upon themselves to play Fashion Police.
(The other photo is former French president Francois Hollande on his visit to Kazakhstan in 2014.)
Of course, with a priceless facial expression like that, Cage was Photoshopped into other situations.
And, naturally, there were movie references.
Welcome back to meme-hood, Nicolas Cage.