It seems that actor Nicolas Cage just can't go anywhere without becoming a meme.

Cage is reportedly in Kazakhstan attending the Eurasia international film festival. He was photographed donning traditional garb next to Kazakhstan's first lady Sara Nazarbayeva on Sunday and became an overnight meme sensation. It's easy to see why.

Nic Cage is in Kazakhstan..here with the First Lady. It's likely he got paid for this (he's broke), I have reached out to his publicist. pic.twitter.com/0sdyIBf4Js — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 23, 2017

Some Twitter users were concerned with Cage's mental well-being.

Nic Cage appears to be going through an existential crisis. — BritMuscovite (@BritMuscovite) July 23, 2017

Boy does he look like he's reevaluating his life choices pic.twitter.com/T5KLOuBfCL — Andrew Berke (@aberke) July 23, 2017

Unbeknownst to all of us, Nic Cage is living in the darkest of dark timelines pic.twitter.com/5JQ3Squvzc — joel tyler (@joeltyler_) July 23, 2017

Nicolas Cage dons traditional clothing in Kazakhstan, becomes instant meme.Other people were able to see themselves in Cage.

Me when I have to deal with summertime AC at the office. pic.twitter.com/6IFsx5A5P2 — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) July 24, 2017

Others took it upon themselves to play Fashion Police.

Is no one gonna address the fact that he's wearing trainers with this suit? #NicholasCage pic.twitter.com/A5Z7Yzc82a — Zeinab (@_Zozziie_) July 24, 2017

Who wore it better (and looked more awkward doing it)? pic.twitter.com/Izg00mh13V — max seddon (@maxseddon) July 23, 2017

(The other photo is former French president Francois Hollande on his visit to Kazakhstan in 2014.)

that thousand yard stare actually suits Mr Cage more than the traditional headgear — Nathan Hodge (@nohodge) July 23, 2017

Of course, with a priceless facial expression like that, Cage was Photoshopped into other situations.

Nic Cage in Kazakhstan added to the photo of "People who don't know WTH they're doing there". pic.twitter.com/eNJSlAX0Fi — Persian Rose (@PersianRose1) July 24, 2017

Nicholas Cage in Kazakhstan in our traditional attire lmao pic.twitter.com/MAAWpB8skC — Adil4Real (@adil_4_real) July 23, 2017

And, naturally, there were movie references.

He looks like he was just teleported into this body a la Quantum Leap and is figuring out who and where he is https://t.co/1fBbgBvYKM — Damien Mulley ¸ (@damienmulley) July 23, 2017

He's here to steal the declaration of Kazakhstan independence #nicolascage pic.twitter.com/TjlxluoaI5 — Isaiah Lunsford (@PopPunkMartyrs) July 24, 2017

Welcome back to meme-hood, Nicolas Cage.

