I don't know about you, but awkward interview moments are my favorite genre of television clips. So, you can probably imagine how much I love this clip of a reporter accidentally slapping Nicole Richie in the face.

Nicole Richie appeared on Talk Stoop With Cat Greenleaf on Sunday to talk about her new show, Great News. Greenleaf asked Richie what the greatest news she'd heard all week was, and Richie sarcastically responded that it was supposed to rain three days in L.A. Greenleaf liked the answer and went to high-five Richie, but ended up missing her target and accidentally slapping Richie in the face instead. Richie's Ray-Bans went flying off her face. (LOL, oops.)

Luckily, Nicole Richie was a good sport about getting slapped, and spent the rest of the interview cracking jokes about it.

"That was the craziest high-five of all time. I’m sorry. I’m notoriously clumsy!" Greenleaf apologized.

"I can see that. Out of my left eye only," Richie joked.

I'm glad Nicole Richie had a sense of humor about the whole thing, because that was probably the funniest video I've seen all day.

