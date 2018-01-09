Kim Kardashian claims her daughter is the 'champion' of hide-and-seek. Twitter begs to differ.

Kim Kardashian's four-year-old daughter North West is not only adorable, but she also totally hilarious.

She is uninhibitedly expressive:

Has amazing style:

Didn't think it would happen this soon...my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste #Balenciaga 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vHhhw1KtIB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 15, 2016

And, according to her mom, is a "hide-and-seek champ."

On Tuesday, the Kim Kardashian uploaded this picture of her eldest child playing hide-and-seek. We have to say, North picked out a pretty killer hiding spot, but there was one glaring giveaway.

CAN YOU SPOT HER? If not, get to an optometrist pronto.

North is the hide & seek champ! 😂 pic.twitter.com/xtQ4aumF0o — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2018

North was well hidden, but her curls? Not so much.

Twitter loved the sweet image...