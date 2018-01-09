Kim Kardashian claims her daughter is the 'champion' of hide-and-seek. Twitter begs to differ.

Kim Kardashian's four-year-old daughter North West is not only adorable, but she also totally hilarious.
She is uninhibitedly expressive:
Has amazing style:
And, according to her mom, is a "hide-and-seek champ."
On Tuesday, the Kim Kardashian uploaded this picture of her eldest child playing hide-and-seek. We have to say, North picked out a pretty killer hiding spot, but there was one glaring giveaway.
CAN YOU SPOT HER? If not, get to an optometrist pronto.
North was well hidden, but her curls? Not so much.
Twitter loved the sweet image...
...but some definitely felt that another Kardashian family member is much better at hiding than North:
In case you missed it: Kylie Jenner is rumored to be pregnant, but has yet to confirm that she is expecting. For the last couple of months she has basically been MIA, but wait...has anyone checked the inside of that ottoman?