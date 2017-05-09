Advertising

North West, cute toddler and future author of memoir North by North West, had a very Kardashian, very zen time out.

Mom Kim Kardashian shared a pic of little North making lemonade out of being sentenced to go to her room, impressing us with the fact that she already knows what a spa is at the age of 3.

That time North gets a time out &is a little too quiet...I go in her room 2check on her &she made her own spa &tells me she's chilling out 😂 pic.twitter.com/5MtW8vfAbK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 9, 2017

Hopefully she was alright with the paparazzi shot.

Spa treatments are popular among celebrity spawn, because if you had all the moneys, wouldn't you?

Mariah Carey recently had a spa night with her kids, sharing photos of the team getting "#Pampahhd."

#pampahhhhd #missmonroe 💗 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 6, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Spa night #missmonroe and mommy 💆🏽💕😘 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 6, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

#rocky getting the royal treatment from his sister #missmonroe #queen of the spa 💙❤️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 6, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Namasté, sweet children.

