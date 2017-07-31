Instagram doesn't allow total nudity, but that doesn't mean people don't manage to skirt the rules. And there's nobody better at breaking rules than famous people, so celebrities post their fair share of nude (or nearly nude) pictures. Here are 29 famous people who weren't afraid to show off their perfect, possibly not mortal bodies on Instagram, baring it all for their followers (even though the "all" is almost always covered by a towel or an emoji).
1. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has what has to be one of the most famous and controversial nude selfies ever posted by a celebrity. In 2016 she posted a full-frontal picture of herself nude except for these strange black bars that don't look like they'd be very comfortable. That's fashion for you, I guess!
A day later, she posted another nude picture, a moody black and white shot captioned "liberated" (from her clothes, which were evidently oppressing her).
2. Khloe Kardashian
In 2015, Khloe Kardashian Instagrammed a picture of herself posing by water, captioned "Trade Marked." I think she's trade-marking nudity?
3. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian has posted a few nude Instagrams, but the caption on this one is the best. Just a little moon, while she's mooning us.
In this one, Kourtney looks wet and sort of afraid, but in a sexy way. It's a hard look to pull off, and one I thought her sister had already trade-marked?
4. Kendall Jenner
Jenner is the Kardashians' half-sister (and a professional model) so it makes sense she'd be into getting nude for the 'Gram. Hey, sometimes you're just having a good boob day, right?
This is a good look for her—half long-legged human, half nightmare bunny monster.
5. Bella Hadid
Model Bella Hadid made use of the ol' trusty hand bra in this racy picture.
6. Miranda Kerr
Model Miranda Kerr is naked and beautiful in this picture, and she seems to have found a piece of driftwood or something to cover up her nipples. Or else she borrowed one of Kim Kardashian's famous black bars.
7. Chrissy Teigen
Sports Illustrated model Chrissy Teigen is very much about letting it all hang out. Judging from her Instagrams and Snapchats, Teigen spends about 25 percent of her time naked (although a lot of times her boobs are just out to feed her baby, Luna Simone).
8. John Legend
Chrissy Teigen's husband, musician/producer John Legend, isn't exempt from Teigen's love of nakedness and naked pictures.
9. Ashley Graham
Model Ashley Graham brought some nude realness to Instagram with pictures taken from her Grazia UK photoshoot.
10. Adrianne Curry
Model and "winner" of reality show My Fair Brady Adrianne Curry wore a little sunshine in this nude picture, hashtagged "#IWorkOut."
11. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne covered her own nipple in this pic taken by model Kate Moss.
12. Paris Jackson
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris wrote a huge caption about feminism, "absorbing mother earth's energy," and gardening in the nude.
13. Halle Berry
Berry's caption reads "No fear" but this looks like it could be from a horror movie where a woman is attacked by some horizontal stripes.
14. Kate Hudson
Ah, the ol' curtain silhouette picture. Classic. Hudson even has a statue spelling out "LOVE" nearby, so you remember to love things. Just in case you forgot, or recently saw a statue reading "APATHY."
15. Jenna Dewan Tatum
Here's a picture of dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum, Channing Tatum's wife, taken by Channing Tatum. He posted this picture of her napping naked, and since it hasn't been taken down, she seems to be okay with it. He's right, though—nap time is the best time, whether you're naked or not.
16. Tara Reid
Actor Tara Reid had a lot of issues with plastic surgery gone wrong, but fortunately for her it worked out to the point she feels comfortable posting pictures of herself naked.
17. Emily Ratajkowski
Model Emily Ratajkowski is the queen of the naked photo on Instagram.
18. Amy Schumer
Comedian Amy Schumer posted an Instagram from the nude photo session she did with little-known photographer Annie Liebowitz for her 2016 Pirelli Calendar cover. She captioned the Instagram, "Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman."
19. Chelsea Handler
The amazing thing about this photo is that comedian Chelsea Handler's nipple is actually totally visible, and Twitter didn't take it down. And the world didn't explode. But then we covered it.
20. Demi Lovato
Pop singer Demi Lovato posted this nude pic taken during her Vanity Fair photoshoot. The shoot had only three rules (instated by Lovato), according to the publication: “no makeup, no clothes, no retouching.”
21. Nicki Minaj
Surprise! It turns out Nicki Minaj is not shy about showing off her body.
22. Britney Spears
Just because Instagram wasn't around when Britney Spears first became famous doesn't mean she's not gonna post older pictures of herself nude on there.
23. Miley Cyrus
Here's Miley Cyrus totally nude, except for the pink dots V Magazine put over her most private parts, probably to keep her warm.
24. Rihanna
Rihanna took to Instagram to show off a gorgeous new tattoo of the goddess Isis on her chest. So fierce.
25. Lady Gaga
This is exactly how I want to look the next time a man tells me to "smile."
26. Justin Bieber
Bieber's butt. There it is. This isn't the only time we've seen it on Instagram, though—he'd posted another one earlier, but eventually took it down.
27. Tyson C. Beckford
When your body is as good as model Tyson C. Beckford's is, nude Instagrams should be a requirement.
28. Jake Shears
Jake Shears of the band Scissor Sisters is definitely making snow angels the wrong way.
29. Donnie Wahlberg Twitter
Donnie Wahlberg wants to make sure we all know he gets naked before a shower. Celebs! They're just like us! Except, not really.