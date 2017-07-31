Advertising

Instagram doesn't allow total nudity, but that doesn't mean people don't manage to skirt the rules. And there's nobody better at breaking rules than famous people, so celebrities post their fair share of nude (or nearly nude) pictures. Here are 29 famous people who weren't afraid to show off their perfect, possibly not mortal bodies on Instagram, baring it all for their followers (even though the "all" is almost always covered by a towel or an emoji).

1. Kim Kardashian

When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim Kardashian has what has to be one of the most famous and controversial nude selfies ever posted by a celebrity. In 2016 she posted a full-frontal picture of herself nude except for these strange black bars that don't look like they'd be very comfortable. That's fashion for you, I guess!

#liberated

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

A day later, she posted another nude picture, a moody black and white shot captioned "liberated" (from her clothes, which were evidently oppressing her).

2. Khloe Kardashian

Trade Marked ™

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

In 2015, Khloe Kardashian Instagrammed a picture of herself posing by water, captioned "Trade Marked." I think she's trade-marking nudity?

3. Kourtney Kardashian

🌚

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kourtney Kardashian has posted a few nude Instagrams, but the caption on this one is the best. Just a little moon, while she's mooning us.

mother nature

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

In this one, Kourtney looks wet and sort of afraid, but in a sexy way. It's a hard look to pull off, and one I thought her sister had already trade-marked?

4. Kendall Jenner

my favorite photo for all 40 mill of you. genuine happiness...taken by lil Ky @490tx

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Jenner is the Kardashians' half-sister (and a professional model) so it makes sense she'd be into getting nude for the 'Gram. Hey, sometimes you're just having a good boob day, right?

woke up like 🐰 Hoppy Easter!

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

This is a good look for her—half long-legged human, half nightmare bunny monster.

5. Bella Hadid

in Eutopia 🌬🦋💙

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Model Bella Hadid made use of the ol' trusty hand bra in this racy picture.

6. Miranda Kerr

You're the best @chriscolls @koraorganicsbymk #purenature #freespirit

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

Model Miranda Kerr is naked and beautiful in this picture, and she seems to have found a piece of driftwood or something to cover up her nipples. Or else she borrowed one of Kim Kardashian's famous black bars.

7. Chrissy Teigen

Tried to think of something witty but basically just painting myself in makeup and wearing granny panties

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Sports Illustrated model Chrissy Teigen is very much about letting it all hang out. Judging from her Instagrams and Snapchats, Teigen spends about 25 percent of her time naked (although a lot of times her boobs are just out to feed her baby, Luna Simone).

8. John Legend

@Instagram

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Chrissy Teigen's husband, musician/producer John Legend, isn't exempt from Teigen's love of nakedness and naked pictures.

9. Ashley Graham

😇 @graziauk @mattheweades @andrewfitzsimons @taliasparrowmakeup @janetaylor_hayhurst @redhotnails

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

Model Ashley Graham brought some nude realness to Instagram with pictures taken from her Grazia UK photoshoot.

10. Adrianne Curry

Model and "winner" of reality show My Fair Brady Adrianne Curry wore a little sunshine in this nude picture, hashtagged "#IWorkOut."

11. Cara Delevingne

SUPER WOMEN 🔥 photo taken by Miss Moss 📷 #KateMoss #selfieswap @mertalas

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Cara Delevingne covered her own nipple in this pic taken by model Kate Moss.

12. Paris Jackson

i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris wrote a huge caption about feminism, "absorbing mother earth's energy," and gardening in the nude.

13. Halle Berry

I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Berry's caption reads "No fear" but this looks like it could be from a horror movie where a woman is attacked by some horizontal stripes.

14. Kate Hudson

#tbt 💃 #PrettyHappy #LOVE #AlmostFriday 📷cred @darren_ankenman

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Ah, the ol' curtain silhouette picture. Classic. Hudson even has a statue spelling out "LOVE" nearby, so you remember to love things. Just in case you forgot, or recently saw a statue reading "APATHY."

15. Jenna Dewan Tatum

Nap time = The Best Time 😇🙌🙌

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on

Here's a picture of dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum, Channing Tatum's wife, taken by Channing Tatum. He posted this picture of her napping naked, and since it hasn't been taken down, she seems to be okay with it. He's right, though—nap time is the best time, whether you're naked or not.

16. Tara Reid

Happy New Year 💜💜💜

A post shared by Tara Reid (@tarareid) on

Actor Tara Reid had a lot of issues with plastic surgery gone wrong, but fortunately for her it worked out to the point she feels comfortable posting pictures of herself naked.

17. Emily Ratajkowski

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Model Emily Ratajkowski is the queen of the naked photo on Instagram.

18. Amy Schumer

Comedian Amy Schumer posted an Instagram from the nude photo session she did with little-known photographer Annie Liebowitz for her 2016 Pirelli Calendar cover. She captioned the Instagram, "Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman."

19. Chelsea Handler

Twitter: Chelsea Handler

The amazing thing about this photo is that comedian Chelsea Handler's nipple is actually totally visible, and Twitter didn't take it down. And the world didn't explode. But then we covered it.

20. Demi Lovato

WHAT'S WRONG WITH BEING CONFIDENT? #vanityfair #CONFIDENT

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Pop singer Demi Lovato posted this nude pic taken during her Vanity Fair photoshoot. The shoot had only three rules (instated by Lovato), according to the publication: “no makeup, no clothes, no retouching.”

21. Nicki Minaj

👊

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Surprise! It turns out Nicki Minaj is not shy about showing off her body.

22. Britney Spears

Just because Instagram wasn't around when Britney Spears first became famous doesn't mean she's not gonna post older pictures of herself nude on there.

23. Miley Cyrus

@vmagazine !!!!!! Fuck yeah! #diaryofadirtyhippie #backstagevmas

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Here's Miley Cyrus totally nude, except for the pink dots V Magazine put over her most private parts, probably to keep her warm.

24. Rihanna

Rihanna took to Instagram to show off a gorgeous new tattoo of the goddess Isis on her chest. So fierce.

25. Lady Gaga

It's showtime. #ahshotel TONIGHT

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

This is exactly how I want to look the next time a man tells me to "smile."

26. Justin Bieber

Dat ass doe @johnny photo cred

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Bieber's butt. There it is. This isn't the only time we've seen it on Instagram, though—he'd posted another one earlier, but eventually took it down.

27. Tyson C. Beckford

Check out my Snap Chats at TysonCBeckford 😝😝😝🍆💦 #beckfordbar #abs #fit #vegas #nycboy

A post shared by Tyson C.Beckford (@tysoncbeckford) on

When your body is as good as model Tyson C. Beckford's is, nude Instagrams should be a requirement.

28. Jake Shears

Balls to the Wall 2016 Happy New Year :)

A post shared by Jake Shears (@jakeshears) on

Jake Shears of the band Scissor Sisters is definitely making snow angels the wrong way.

29. Donnie Wahlberg Twitter

Donnie Wahlberg wants to make sure we all know he gets naked before a shower. Celebs! They're just like us! Except, not really.

