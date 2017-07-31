Advertising

Instagram doesn't allow total nudity, but that doesn't mean people don't manage to skirt the rules. And there's nobody better at breaking rules than famous people, so celebrities post their fair share of nude (or nearly nude) pictures. Here are 29 famous people who weren't afraid to show off their perfect, possibly not mortal bodies on Instagram, baring it all for their followers (even though the "all" is almost always covered by a towel or an emoji).

1. Kim Kardashian

When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 7, 2016 at 12:07am PST

Kim Kardashian has what has to be one of the most famous and controversial nude selfies ever posted by a celebrity. In 2016 she posted a full-frontal picture of herself nude except for these strange black bars that don't look like they'd be very comfortable. That's fashion for you, I guess!

#liberated A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 7, 2016 at 10:21pm PST

A day later, she posted another nude picture, a moody black and white shot captioned "liberated" (from her clothes, which were evidently oppressing her).

2. Khloe Kardashian

Trade Marked ™ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 6, 2016 at 8:05pm PST

In 2015, Khloe Kardashian Instagrammed a picture of herself posing by water, captioned "Trade Marked." I think she's trade-marking nudity?

3. Kourtney Kardashian

🌚 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 16, 2015 at 11:37am PST

Kourtney Kardashian has posted a few nude Instagrams, but the caption on this one is the best. Just a little moon, while she's mooning us.

mother nature A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 14, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

In this one, Kourtney looks wet and sort of afraid, but in a sexy way. It's a hard look to pull off, and one I thought her sister had already trade-marked?

4. Kendall Jenner

my favorite photo for all 40 mill of you. genuine happiness...taken by lil Ky @490tx A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 4, 2015 at 12:31pm PST

Jenner is the Kardashians' half-sister (and a professional model) so it makes sense she'd be into getting nude for the 'Gram. Hey, sometimes you're just having a good boob day, right?

woke up like 🐰 Hoppy Easter! A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 5, 2015 at 8:09am PDT

This is a good look for her—half long-legged human, half nightmare bunny monster.

5. Bella Hadid

in Eutopia 🌬🦋💙 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

Model Bella Hadid made use of the ol' trusty hand bra in this racy picture.

6. Miranda Kerr

You're the best @chriscolls @koraorganicsbymk #purenature #freespirit A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Mar 2, 2013 at 11:02am PST

Model Miranda Kerr is naked and beautiful in this picture, and she seems to have found a piece of driftwood or something to cover up her nipples. Or else she borrowed one of Kim Kardashian's famous black bars.

7. Chrissy Teigen

Tried to think of something witty but basically just painting myself in makeup and wearing granny panties A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 7, 2015 at 9:47pm PST

Sports Illustrated model Chrissy Teigen is very much about letting it all hang out. Judging from her Instagrams and Snapchats, Teigen spends about 25 percent of her time naked (although a lot of times her boobs are just out to feed her baby, Luna Simone).

8. John Legend

@Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 7, 2015 at 3:11pm PDT

Chrissy Teigen's husband, musician/producer John Legend, isn't exempt from Teigen's love of nakedness and naked pictures.

9. Ashley Graham

😇 @graziauk @mattheweades @andrewfitzsimons @taliasparrowmakeup @janetaylor_hayhurst @redhotnails A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Sep 20, 2016 at 10:34am PDT

Model Ashley Graham brought some nude realness to Instagram with pictures taken from her Grazia UK photoshoot.

10. Adrianne Curry

Some more annoyingly placed flare in all the right places #IworkOut pic.twitter.com/eA0wOodHgI — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) June 20, 2013

Model and "winner" of reality show My Fair Brady Adrianne Curry wore a little sunshine in this nude picture, hashtagged "#IWorkOut."

11. Cara Delevingne

SUPER WOMEN 🔥 photo taken by Miss Moss 📷 #KateMoss #selfieswap @mertalas A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Sep 23, 2015 at 9:46am PDT

Cara Delevingne covered her own nipple in this pic taken by model Kate Moss.

12. Paris Jackson

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris wrote a huge caption about feminism, "absorbing mother earth's energy," and gardening in the nude.

13. Halle Berry

I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 16, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

Berry's caption reads "No fear" but this looks like it could be from a horror movie where a woman is attacked by some horizontal stripes.

14. Kate Hudson

#tbt 💃 #PrettyHappy #LOVE #AlmostFriday 📷cred @darren_ankenman A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 30, 2016 at 7:05am PDT

Ah, the ol' curtain silhouette picture. Classic. Hudson even has a statue spelling out "LOVE" nearby, so you remember to love things. Just in case you forgot, or recently saw a statue reading "APATHY."

15. Jenna Dewan Tatum

Nap time = The Best Time 😇🙌🙌 A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Here's a picture of dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum, Channing Tatum's wife, taken by Channing Tatum. He posted this picture of her napping naked, and since it hasn't been taken down, she seems to be okay with it. He's right, though—nap time is the best time, whether you're naked or not.

16. Tara Reid

Happy New Year 💜💜💜 A post shared by Tara Reid (@tarareid) on Dec 31, 2014 at 3:08pm PST

Actor Tara Reid had a lot of issues with plastic surgery gone wrong, but fortunately for her it worked out to the point she feels comfortable posting pictures of herself naked.

17. Emily Ratajkowski

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 14, 2016 at 5:56pm PST

Model Emily Ratajkowski is the queen of the naked photo on Instagram.

18. Amy Schumer

Comedian Amy Schumer posted an Instagram from the nude photo session she did with little-known photographer Annie Liebowitz for her 2016 Pirelli Calendar cover. She captioned the Instagram, "Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman."

19. Chelsea Handler

The amazing thing about this photo is that comedian Chelsea Handler's nipple is actually totally visible, and Twitter didn't take it down. And the world didn't explode. But then we covered it.

20. Demi Lovato

WHAT'S WRONG WITH BEING CONFIDENT? #vanityfair #CONFIDENT A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 3, 2015 at 8:05pm PDT

Pop singer Demi Lovato posted this nude pic taken during her Vanity Fair photoshoot. The shoot had only three rules (instated by Lovato), according to the publication: “no makeup, no clothes, no retouching.”

21. Nicki Minaj

👊 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 7, 2013 at 4:51pm PDT

Surprise! It turns out Nicki Minaj is not shy about showing off her body.

22. Britney Spears

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

Just because Instagram wasn't around when Britney Spears first became famous doesn't mean she's not gonna post older pictures of herself nude on there.

23. Miley Cyrus

@vmagazine !!!!!! Fuck yeah! #diaryofadirtyhippie #backstagevmas A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 9, 2015 at 8:00pm PST

Here's Miley Cyrus totally nude, except for the pink dots V Magazine put over her most private parts, probably to keep her warm.

24. Rihanna

Goddess Isis- Complete Woman - Model for future generations- #GRANGRANDOLLY - always in and on my heart #1love A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 9, 2012 at 3:53pm PDT

Rihanna took to Instagram to show off a gorgeous new tattoo of the goddess Isis on her chest. So fierce.

25. Lady Gaga

It's showtime. #ahshotel TONIGHT A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 7, 2015 at 7:42am PDT

This is exactly how I want to look the next time a man tells me to "smile."

26. Justin Bieber

Dat ass doe @johnny photo cred A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 26, 2016 at 6:15pm PDT

Bieber's butt. There it is. This isn't the only time we've seen it on Instagram, though—he'd posted another one earlier, but eventually took it down.

27. Tyson C. Beckford

Check out my Snap Chats at TysonCBeckford 😝😝😝🍆💦 #beckfordbar #abs #fit #vegas #nycboy A post shared by Tyson C.Beckford (@tysoncbeckford) on May 18, 2015 at 6:20pm PDT

When your body is as good as model Tyson C. Beckford's is, nude Instagrams should be a requirement.

28. Jake Shears

Balls to the Wall 2016 Happy New Year :) A post shared by Jake Shears (@jakeshears) on Dec 31, 2015 at 3:59pm PST

Jake Shears of the band Scissor Sisters is definitely making snow angels the wrong way.

29. Donnie Wahlberg Twitter

Pre show shower time! pic.twitter.com/546H4OZAPx — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) July 31, 2013

Donnie Wahlberg wants to make sure we all know he gets naked before a shower. Celebs! They're just like us! Except, not really.

