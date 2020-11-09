You can tell a lot about a person by how they treat people in the service industry. So it's always fascinating to find out which celebrities treat their waiters with respect—and which don't. Laura Mesrobi, an NYC server who has waited on a ton of famous people, recently spilled the dirt in a series of TikTok videos, in which she ranked various celebs by how good they were as customers and shared other juicy tidbits about their manners and behavior. @lauramesrob Would kill to look into jakes eyes again tho #nyc #celebrity #nycrestaurants #restaurant #jakegyllenhaal #gretagerwig #noahbaumbach #ranking ♬ original sound - lauramesrob Here are nine celebs who Laura has served and their customer rankings:1.) Jake Gyllenhaal: 7/10"Somehow never paid?"2.) Greta Gerwig: 11/10"She talked to me about how much her tits had changed"3.) Noah Bombauch: 4/10"Def didn't match the vibes of Ms. Gerwig" @lauramesrob a royal flush this round #nyc #celebrity #ranking #nycdining #actresses #juliannemoore #glennclose #francesmcdormand #film ♬ original sound - lauramesrob 4.) Julianne Moore: 8/10"One of the few celebrities to look you in the eye and say 'thank you.'"5.) Glenn Close: 7/10"With Glenn Close came Pip."6.) Frances McDormand: 9/10"Are you our waitress? Because we need alcohol right now." @lauramesrob tips from Hillary for post-election drink choice #nyc #celebrity #nycdining #actresses #amandaseyfried #dakotafanning #hillaryclinton #hrc ♬ Sex and the City (Main Theme) - TV Sounds Unlimited 7.) Amanda Seyfried: 8/10"Got a cheese board."8.) Dakota Fanning: 7/10"Solid tipper."9.) Hillary Clinton: "9/10 for drink choice, 2/10 for war hawk policies""Hillary Clinton was drinking tequila sodas."