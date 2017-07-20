O.J. Simpson will be a free man, as early as October, after a four-person parole board voted unanimously to let him walk. The hearing itself was an awkward affair, but the decision did not come as a surprise. Simpson has been considered a "model prisoner" throughout his time in prison, and the board could not consider his involvement in the 1994 double homicide of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson.
Thursday has given us a glimpse of what it would have been like to have today's internet during that 1990s spectacle—and it is a lot to handle.
Here's are some of Twitter's quickest responses that aren't unbelievably profane.