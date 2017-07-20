Advertising

O.J. Simpson will be a free man, as early as October, after a four-person parole board voted unanimously to let him walk. The hearing itself was an awkward affair, but the decision did not come as a surprise. Simpson has been considered a "model prisoner" throughout his time in prison, and the board could not consider his involvement in the 1994 double homicide of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson.

OJ Simpson will be released from prison in October. Watch the parole board's final vote #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/CthlCzuC5Z — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 20, 2017

Thursday has given us a glimpse of what it would have been like to have today's internet during that 1990s spectacle—and it is a lot to handle.

Here's are some of Twitter's quickest responses that aren't unbelievably profane.

1.

Parole granted for OJ Simpson. Unreal to watch. 23 years after covering that first drama in Los Angeles. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 20, 2017

2.

Oj Simpson after being granted Parole pic.twitter.com/XPl6FjHddd — Telbo (@telbreezy305) July 20, 2017

3.

OJ Simpson has been granted parole. As awful as it is, the board had to follow the law + not consider past behavior he wasn't convicted for — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 20, 2017

4.

When You Learn OJ Simpson Is Getting Out On Parole! #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/zjtojat3A7 — Superhero Of Steel🗯 (@SuperheroSteel) July 20, 2017

5.

Today was the day OJ Simpson became president. — shannonwoodward (@shannonwoodward) July 20, 2017

6.

#OJSimpson has the entire airport at a standstill. It's like the 90's no one is moving. I think some are willing to miss fights. — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) July 20, 2017

7.

Could you imagine what Twitter would have been like if it had been around durring the OJ Simpson trial? #OJSimpsonParole — Jonathan Thiebaud (@Jtbaud24) July 20, 2017

8.

BREAKING NEWS : OJ Simpson has been released. Here is video of Simpson leaving prison. #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/XN87rp1FBd — Dq🏋🏿🤑 (@QuannnO) July 20, 2017

9.

Here's a thought - If you're 1 of 4 parole board members at OJ Simpson's hearing, maybe don't wear a football tie. pic.twitter.com/JN8LFRIboY — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) July 20, 2017

10.

THE JUICE IS LOOSE*



*Juice = CBO report on BCRA minus Cruz amendment https://t.co/pdE3I7oKO3 pic.twitter.com/wMZsPoCG4A — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) July 20, 2017

11.

"The Juice is loose" is actually what OJ says while he's masturbating — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) July 20, 2017

12.

When you read that Juice has been granted parole pic.twitter.com/ktGvFBTyuc — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) July 20, 2017

13.

Well, I guess Trump will finally have a golfing buddy with similar interests. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) July 20, 2017

14.

OJ is getting out. Just before a mask-based holiday. — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) July 20, 2017

15.

Mark it down ....OJ on #DWTS 2018! — Michael Yo (@MichaelYo) July 20, 2017

16.

Holy crap. O.J. Simpson is going to have a reality show, isn't he? — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) July 20, 2017

