There is one thing I can say for sure: this newlywed couple's weekend was a lot cuter than yours. Orange Is The New Black actress Samira Wiley and show writer Lauren Morelli got married this weekend and it was funfetti themed because they share a mutual love of the rainbow-flecked cake, ET Online reports. Well, that's freaking adorable.

And they looked amazing too. I mean:

Morelli posted the same photo with the caption "wifey for lifey." Dang. If I was the type of person to say things like "couple goals" this would totally be where I say "couple goals," but like I said, I do not say things like "couple goals."

The couple, who got engaged in October 2016, met on the set of the show, but at the time Morelli was married to a man and in denial about being a lesbian. In an essay that she wrote in May of 2014 for Mic, Morelli explained how the process of writing the love story between two of the show's female leads, Alex and Piper, helped her come to terms with her own sexuality. "I was so deep in my own self-doubt that I constantly felt like a fraud. I was married to a man, but I wasn't straight. I found a mouthpiece for my own desires and a glimmer of what my future could look like."

Though divorce is never a positive experience, I'll remind us of this Louis CK bit on the subject of splitting up: "Divorce is always good news. I know that sounds weird, but it’s true because no good marriage has ever ended in divorce." He's not wrong. And it seems like these two are very, very happy.

