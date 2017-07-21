Advertising

O.J. Simpson has not even been released from prison yet and already he has a job offer. Dennis Hof, the owner of a brothel in Carson City, Nevada wants the Juice to be the greeter at his establishment, called the Moonlite BunnyRanch and schmooze with guests, TMZ reports.

It's not clear if the position (ahem), which does include room and board, also includes, um, side benefits. But either way, some of the employees at the BunnyRanch are threatening to quit if Simpson is hired.

It'd be a great gig for Simpson, due to be released as early as October 1, especially due to the aforementioned invitation to live on the grounds. Hof told TMZ:

"One of the conditions of a prisoner being granted parole is always having an established place to live and a job to go to, and I can offer O.J. both of those in a unique situation."

Dennis Hof, Heidi Fleiss, and Ron Jeremy. Flickr: Daniel Dacumos/robotgoboom

But Brooklyn More, one of the women who works at the ranch, said that she and some of the other ladies will quit if Simpson takes the job. "The last thing we need is another link to the Kardashian clan coming around to ruin our business, and jeopardize our safety," she told TMZ. (More is referring to basketball player Lamar Odom, who in 2015 overdosed at a different Nevada brothel called the Love Ranch. At the time, he was married to Khloe Kardashian.)

The threat of losing employees is apparently not enough to sway Hof, though. He told TMZ he thinks giving O.J. Simpson a second chance is the right thing to do. And it also probably wouldn't hurt business. He didn't say that part, though.

