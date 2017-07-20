Advertising

For those of you who didn't know or don't remember, O.J. "the Juice" Simpson and Donald "The Donald" Trump used to be friends (whatever "friends" means to either of them). It's not really very surprising, if you think about it, since both of them were very famous, rich, and powerful men in the 90s.

In fact, they were such buddies that O.J. had a framed picture in his home of Trump, taken in October 1993, according to Complex, at the opening of a now-defunct restaurant. The picture features Trump, his young daughter Ivanka, and former baseball player Keith Hernandez (weird crew).

You guys! Donald Trump can't be racist, he was friends with OJ Simpson! pic.twitter.com/XlXgnoshpn — Shyanne Clarkson (@shy324) June 16, 2016

Two months later, in December 1993, Simpson attended Trump's wedding to Marla Maples. Inside Edition obtained video of Simpson making the strangest comment to the press on the red carpet (yes, Donald Trump's wedding had a red carpet, don't act surprised), saying, “I think everybody in the country believes maybe their relationship can work, if this relationship can work." Meaning, if a rich business man and a beautiful model are able to build a successful relationship after the rich businessman is caught cheating on his first wife and the story takes over the tabloids, then anyone can." Was he throwing shade at Trump?

After Simpson was accused of the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995, Trump started condemning him in public, according to the Daily News, while still privately admiring him for his "media power."

Trump admitted that he believed Simpson was guilty of murdering his ex-wife, the Daily News reports, on Howard Stern's show in 2004. Trump related a time he allegedly saw Nicole Brown "screaming" at OJ in a restaurant, and added, with a laugh, “He decided obviously to kill her."

I can't believe that the judge in the Oscar Pistorious case has found him not guilty of murder. No one has been more guilty since O.J.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2014

But spousal murder can't stop Trump from thinking like Trump. Because you know what criminal infany equals? Ratings.

In a 2008 appearance on Stern's show, Trump revealed that he had actually been considering asking Simpson to be on The Apprentice: “If I put O.J. on — huge ratings. Oh, forget it, 35 million people.” In the end, however, Trump didn't offer the role to Simpson because he “realized (Simpson) killed his wife.” Trump then shared his feelings on uxoricide: “I don’t like people that kill their wives."

Y'all know if none of this would've happened OJ Simpson would be on the campaign trail for Donald Trump right now. — Nubyjas Wilborn (@nwilborn19) June 16, 2016

There you have it—Trump is not a fan of people that kill their wives. Brave stance from the President of the United States. At least we know he stands for something.

