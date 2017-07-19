Advertising

We may finally have the answer to why O.J. Simpson was smiling in his recent prison mug shot. A report in the Daily Mail claims 70-year-old O.J. was recently caught masturbating in his cell by a female guard, and could possibly be denied parole as a result.

"OJ is facing a disciplinary hearing after being written up for masturbating in his prison cell," a "source" told the Daily Mail. "He was caught by a female corrections officer making her normal rounds in late June."

Simpson, now 70, is currently serving a 33-year sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery (not because of the notorious criminal trial from the '90s, from which he famously walked free). He is scheduled to appear in front of the Nevada Department of Corrections Parole Board on Thursday. But at that point he still won't have faced a disciplinary hearing for the masturbation charge, says the source, who adds that this could possibly cause "some problems" for him.

Advertising

According to the Daily Mail, masturbation is forbidden in U.S. federal prisons—the true tragedy in this story—though that seems like a difficult, and awkward, rule to enforce. But getting caught by a female prison guard could make it a serious enough offense to delay O.J. Simpson's parole.

ICYMI, here's a mug shot of O.J. Simpson in prison from a year ago:

Just happy to be here. Someecards

Sorry, everyone. Try to enjoy the rest of your Wednesday now that you've had to think about O.J. Simpson wacking off in prison.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.