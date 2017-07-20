Advertising

This afternoon, O.J. Simpson is standing before a Nevada parole board requesting parole after nearly nine years in state prison. The hearing is being televised live, and you can watch it below:

At one point, the chairman accidentally stated Simpson's age at 90—and the courtroom erupted in laughter.

"I feel like it, though," responded Simpson. Boom! Of course, unless you've been living under a rock, you know that 70-year-old Simpson is not in prison on charges relating to his alleged role in the killings of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994.

Rather, the charges stem from a 2008 "kidnapping and robbery" in a Las Vegas hotel, the New York Times reports. After being sentenced to "nine to 33 years in prison" nine years ago, this will be his first opportunity to possibly walk free.

A unanimous decision is required by the four-member parole panel at the hearing to release O.J. from prison. If they cannot decide, then two other commissioners will weigh in—and a decision will be made on a simple majority. A three to three split will result in a new hearing in six months, according to CNN.

A denial requires another decision: on how long until Simpson's next parole hearing. That date must be set in the next five years.

If they do grant parole, Simpson could be free by October 1st.

