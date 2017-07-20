As O.J. Simpson stood before a Nevada parole board after nearly nine years in state prison, Americans and people around the world stood glued to their screens.
The commenters on the ABC News live stream have been extremely unimpressed by Simpson's performance, his inability to take responsibility for the crimes that resulted in his nine- to 33-year sentence, and his rambling, "relitigating" defense.
"He came off as a man that's not coached by an attorney," said ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.
A few comments, particularly, have sent the internet into a spiral of disbelief—such as when Simpson told the parole board that he "basically lived a conflict-free life" before his time in prison. Uh huh.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
The 70-year-old is not, obviously, requesting parole for a conviction for his role in the killings of Ron Goldman and his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.
Rather, the charges stem from a 2008 "kidnapping and robbery" in a Las Vegas hotel, according to the New York Times. This is his first opportunity to leave prison, nine years after his conviction and sentencing.
A unanimous decision is required by the four-member parole panel at the hearing to release O.J. from prison. If they cannot decide, then two other commissioners will weigh in—and a decision will be made on a simple majority. A three-to-three split will result in a new hearing in six months, according to CNN.
A denial requires another decision: on how long until Simpson's next parole hearing. That date must be set in the next five years.
If they do grant parole, Simpson could be free by October 1st.