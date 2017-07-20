Advertising

As O.J. Simpson stood before a Nevada parole board after nearly nine years in state prison, Americans and people around the world stood glued to their screens.

The commenters on the ABC News live stream have been extremely unimpressed by Simpson's performance, his inability to take responsibility for the crimes that resulted in his nine- to 33-year sentence, and his rambling, "relitigating" defense.

"He came off as a man that's not coached by an attorney," said ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

Advertising

A few comments, particularly, have sent the internet into a spiral of disbelief—such as when Simpson told the parole board that he "basically lived a conflict-free life" before his time in prison. Uh huh.

1.

OJ Simpson just now: "I've basically spent a conflict-free life."



1. Double Murder

2. Domestic Abuser

3. Stalker — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 20, 2017

2.

OJ Simpson better not talk himself back into jail explaining too much lol #OJSimpsonParole — Furious Styles (@boywonder34) July 20, 2017

Advertising

3.

Me watching the OJ Simpson parole hearing. #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/xzI6H8zEoM — Phenomenal Tweets (@Phenom001) July 20, 2017

4.

OJ Simpson says he has "lived a conflict-free life." — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) July 20, 2017

5.

OJ Simpson - "I've never pulled a weapon on anyone in my life"

Rest of the world - pic.twitter.com/Io6Z4fJtyv — Joshua Bajorek (@Bajor3k) July 20, 2017

6.

OJ Simpson right now is every college kid that's ever done a class presentation without any preparation whatsoever. #OJSimpsonParole — Steve (@Steve_424) July 20, 2017

Advertising

7.

"I have basically spent a conflict free life..." OJ Simpson, just now. Well, if you round down. Turning this off. — ((((Peter Sagal)))) (@petersagal) July 20, 2017

8.

9.

"Nobody's ever accused me of pulling no weapon on them" -- OJ Simpson. He actually just said that. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) July 20, 2017

10.

"I'm not a guy who has conflicts on the street." - OJ Simpson#OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/usgHTwF2ha — Justin Diamond (@justinddiamond) July 20, 2017

Advertising

11.

12.

13.

Watching OJ Simpson parole hearing. Unbelievable that his ego and lack of accountability are still as huge as ever.Sad. #OJSimpsonParole — Candy Ibarra (@iamcandyibarra) July 20, 2017

The 70-year-old is not, obviously, requesting parole for a conviction for his role in the killings of Ron Goldman and his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

Advertising

Rather, the charges stem from a 2008 "kidnapping and robbery" in a Las Vegas hotel, according to the New York Times. This is his first opportunity to leave prison, nine years after his conviction and sentencing.

A unanimous decision is required by the four-member parole panel at the hearing to release O.J. from prison. If they cannot decide, then two other commissioners will weigh in—and a decision will be made on a simple majority. A three-to-three split will result in a new hearing in six months, according to CNN.

A denial requires another decision: on how long until Simpson's next parole hearing. That date must be set in the next five years.

Advertising

If they do grant parole, Simpson could be free by October 1st.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.