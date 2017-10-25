15 celebrities who had babies when they were old enough to be grandpas.

Did you know that men can have babies as long as they can bone, and many of them do? BBC reports, "While a woman’s ability to reproduce greatly reduces after a certain age, which explains why only 0.3% of mothers in 2011 were over the age of 45, men can go on creating children as long as they can have sex." You go, men!

Many famous men, especially those with younger wives, take advantage of this biological superpower.

1. Mick Jagger: Baby at 73!

Shutterstock

Jagger and his ballerina girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, welcomed son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger in 2016

I'm so love with my baby Deveraux Jagger 💙 Thank you @lizzyjagger for the sweet introduction 😍😂 ❤️ A post shared by Melanie Hamrick (@melhamrick) on Dec 16, 2016 at 9:31am PST

Devereaux is Jagger's eighth child. His siblings are sisters Karis, 47, Jade, 45, Lizzie, 33, and Georgia, 25, and brothers James, 31, Gabriel, 19 and Lucas, 17.

What a clan!

2. Billy Joel: Baby at 63!