15 celebrities who had babies when they were old enough to be grandpas.

Did you know that men can have babies as long as they can bone, and many of them do? BBC reports, "While a woman’s ability to reproduce greatly reduces after a certain age, which explains why only 0.3% of mothers in 2011 were over the age of 45, men can go on creating children as long as they can have sex." You go, men!
Many famous men, especially those with younger wives, take advantage of this biological superpower.
1. Mick Jagger: Baby at 73!
Jagger and his ballerina girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, welcomed son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger in 2016
Devereaux is Jagger's eighth child. His siblings are sisters Karis, 47, Jade, 45, Lizzie, 33, and Georgia, 25, and brothers James, 31, Gabriel, 19 and Lucas, 17.
What a clan!
2. Billy Joel: Baby at 63!
He loves her just the way she is.
3. Rod Stewart: Baby at 66!
According to Babble, Rod Stewart has a child and grandchild who are the same age.
Stewart's eighth child, Aiden, was born in 2011 when Rod was 66. Six months after Aiden was born, his daughter Kimberly Stewart had a baby.
4. Hugh Hefner (RIP): Baby at 66!
The late Hugh Hefner had a son, Cooper, at 66, who now runs the family business.
5. Elton John: Baby at 66!
Sixty-six is proving to be a popular age at which to reproduce. The now-70-year-old has two sons: Zachary,6, and Elijah,4.
"If I was 15 years younger, I’d have two or three more. Without question," he told People.
6. Donald Trump: Baby at 62!
We all know these people. We know them well.
7. Alec Baldwin: Baby at 54!
Baldwin has a 22-year-old daughter Ireland with his first wife Kim Basinger, and with his second wife Hilaria, he has a brand new brood.
The couple welcomed daughter Carmen in 2013 and sons Rafael and Leo in 2015 and 2016.
8. Larry King: Baby at 67!
The immortal Larry King has been married eight (8!) times. His youngest child Cannon was born when he was almost seventy.
9. Paul McCartney: Baby at 61!
Sir Paul had four grown children—including designer Stella McCartney–when he had his daughter Beatrice in 2003.
10. Clint Eastwood: Baby at 66!
Another member of the 66 Club, Eastwood has seven children with five different women. The youngest of whom, daughter Morgan, was born in 1996 when he was 66.
11. Warren Beatty: Baby at 63!
Power couple Warren Beatty and Annette Bening have four kids. The youngest, Ella, was born when Beatty was—you guessed it!—63.
12. Gary Busey: Baby at 65!
The former Celebrity Apprentice has a Rod Stewart thing going: a kid and a grandkid who are around the same age.
13. Steve Martin: Baby at 67!
A famous movie dad, the Father of the Bride became a father himself for the first time when he and his wife Anne Stringfield had a daughter in 2013.
14. Robert De Niro: Baby at 68!
The Taxi Driver star and his wife Grace Hightower had a baby via surrogate in 2011. The couple has a 15-year-old son, Elliot, and De Niro has four other children, whose ages range from 40 to 16.
15. George Lucas: Baby at 69!
Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson welcomed daughter Everest Hobson Lucas in 2013. She is Lucas's first biological child. The Star Wars mastermind has three adopted children in their 20s and 30s.