Celebrities be switching up their hair a lot lately—must be spring fever! First Katy Perry went super short and super blonde, then Selena Gomez chopped her long locks, and now Olivia Wilde has gone and changed it up pretty drastically.

Dark times call for dark hair. #1984play A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on May 10, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

On Wednesday night, the 33-year-old actor posted anInstagram of herself with a new 'do, cut shorter and dyed much darker than her usual color. According to the caption, the new haircut and color are her upcoming debut in the Broadway play 1984, based on George Orwell's dystopian novel of the same name. Wilde captioned the picture, "Dark times call for dark hair. #1984play."

Of course, Olivia Wilde looks gorgeous no matter what her hair looks like, but this look is particularly becoming on her—dark times or not.

