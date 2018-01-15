Here's how future President Oprah shut down a troll on Instagram.

After her instantly iconic speech at this year's Golden Globes, we thought there was nobody on the planet who had anything negative to say about Oprah Winfrey. Then we read her Instagram comments.

Even Oprah isn't immune to online trolls, it seems, as she dealt with a detractor in the comments section. On Sunday, Oprah posted a video of her discussing #TimesUp and abuses in the industry with Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more.

Of the hundreds of comments thanking Oprah and pledging to vote for her in 2020, a user who goes by @aubrey.grace wrote in with the simplest, meanest message out there: “I don’t like you.”

Instead of letting it go, Oprah responded. "Then why are [you] here on this feed? Life is too short to follow and engage with people [you] don’t like. Peace out," she wrote. If it's possible to own someone while keeping your dignity, Oprah just did it.

We all learned one lesson: Even Oprah reads the comments.