Orlando Bloom hilariously trolled Emma Stone for stealing his iconic look.

Orlando Bloom made his mark on Hollywood playing Legolas in the Lord of the Rings films. For many, it is impossible to separate Bloom from that elfin character and the flowing blonde hair.

He was cute.

And a great warrior.

Now it appears that someone else is trying to come for Bloom's trademark look.

Emma Stone is taking a break from the big screen to film the TV show Maniac, according to People. The upcoming Netflix series reunites Stone with Jonah Hill. The two play patients in a mental health institute and the series chronicles their inner worlds.

Part of the series has Stone dressed up as an elf.

Emma Stone as a viking elf? WHAT GOD DID I PLEASE pic.twitter.com/CzgdRue3mF — Maureen Skaggs (@MaureenSkaggs) November 29, 2017

Orlando Bloom picked up on the undeniable resemblance between the two and posted some side-by-side pictures on Instagram with the cheeky caption "elf stole my look!! [...] when your blonde locks get a revamp... and improved upon."