On Monday night, celebrities donned their best and brightest colors for the red carpet of the annual Met Gala, the world's most glamorous fundraising event. Though it's nicknamed "the Oscars of the East Coast," there's nothing to actually win—unless you count fake internet points and demerits, which we do.
Two contenders for the most prestigious fake Met Gala award—"Most Mocked By Internet"—have emerged as the obvious front runners.
Katy Perry and P. Diddy.
Katy Perry baffled many with her very, very red outfit.
Do you think she looked amazing or like a tomato? The theme of the night was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," so some otherwise harsh critics have given her a pass. Others have not. Here are some of the snarkiest:
Then there was P. Diddy.
Diddy's candidacy for the "Most Mocked By Internet" award is two-fold. Even though men can just show up in a tux and no one expects anything from them, Diddy went a step further and got burned.
But despite the vortex suit, Diddy's candidacy is more based on the fact that he couldn't manage to stand the entire time, and had to pose on the red carpet like a sleepy male model. He wasn't even wearing heels.
Honestly, people kind of respected Diddy's lie-down move. Does that mean he loses the award of "Most Mocked By Internet"? He certainly looks comfortable, but then again so does Katy Perry.
So who's your pick? Sleepy P. Diddy or red Katy Perry? Choose wisely, because this will be the only meme you see for the next, say, three hours.
After that the Met Gala will be just a distant memory.