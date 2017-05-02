Advertising

On Monday night, celebrities donned their best and brightest colors for the red carpet of the annual Met Gala, the world's most glamorous fundraising event. Though it's nicknamed "the Oscars of the East Coast," there's nothing to actually win—unless you count fake internet points and demerits, which we do.

Two contenders for the most prestigious fake Met Gala award—"Most Mocked By Internet"—have emerged as the obvious front runners.

Katy Perry and P. Diddy.

Katy Perry baffled many with her very, very red outfit.

Katy Perry arrived to the #MetGala in her most baffling ensemble yet. pic.twitter.com/qJK6zG4GuC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2017

Advertising

Do you think she looked amazing or like a tomato? The theme of the night was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," so some otherwise harsh critics have given her a pass. Others have not. Here are some of the snarkiest:

Why does Katy Perry look like she's about to marry Beetlejuice #MetGala pic.twitter.com/uILWt9rJFb — kaitlynn 👽 (@kai_tlynn) May 1, 2017

Who wore it best? @katyperry at @metmuseum Gala or me in pipe cleaner, hanger, disco ball fringe curtain, @COVERGIRL compacts and sum tulle? pic.twitter.com/q5LyeEW2Vq — Tom Lenk (@tomlenk) May 2, 2017

Awful those photographers are just filming/taking pics + not saving Katy Perry from whichever 19th Century vampires have taken her prisoner. pic.twitter.com/uiusC5jwmr — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 2, 2017

Advertising

#MetGala And here we have Katy Perry promoting Taylor Swift's best album RED pic.twitter.com/w3sPane2aO — ᴋᴇɴᴅᴀʟʟ (@tayIenaoutsold) May 1, 2017

Katy Perry is making a strong statement and that statement is "I'm not Bjork and I never will be." #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XEAc7kV0cO — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) May 1, 2017

That woman's face is me, a nobody, judging Katy Perry's outfit while on my couch in a tshirt pic.twitter.com/2Zh8QkCo2P — Molly (@Molly_Kats) May 1, 2017

Then there was P. Diddy.

I was getting tired so I laid down on the stairs!!! #METGALA pic.twitter.com/VvIePzdpPG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) May 2, 2017

Advertising

Diddy's candidacy for the "Most Mocked By Internet" award is two-fold. Even though men can just show up in a tux and no one expects anything from them, Diddy went a step further and got burned.

lmaooo yall werent kidding about diddy wearing the windows 98 screensaver pic.twitter.com/yq3UQXJGyu — desp (@bigracks) May 2, 2017

But despite the vortex suit, Diddy's candidacy is more based on the fact that he couldn't manage to stand the entire time, and had to pose on the red carpet like a sleepy male model. He wasn't even wearing heels.

Advertising

No matter how extra you think you are you will never be P Diddy at the #metgala extra pic.twitter.com/u6MlHg24Tf — avacaro (@carolinacast_m) May 1, 2017

UPDATE: P Diddy is living his best life #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FWUU7bTOD4 — Susannah Guthrie (@susguthrie) May 2, 2017

.@diddy really has the most iconic photos ever pic.twitter.com/PMxvM1BIry — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) May 2, 2017

Advertising

I just want to go through life like Diddy on a red carpet 😂 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CW4kvogAvu — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) May 2, 2017

Before P Diddy..... There was Omas. x pic.twitter.com/oxo2XQ74AO — * (@Uwnaynaa) May 2, 2017

1. Cassie looks INCREDIBLE

2. Diddy lounging in the background killed me dead #METGala pic.twitter.com/Arapprd59g — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 1, 2017

Honestly, people kind of respected Diddy's lie-down move. Does that mean he loses the award of "Most Mocked By Internet"? He certainly looks comfortable, but then again so does Katy Perry.

Advertising

So who's your pick? Sleepy P. Diddy or red Katy Perry? Choose wisely, because this will be the only meme you see for the next, say, three hours.

Diddy really handed us may's addition to the meme calendar on the first like rent was due — Est. August 4th (@_ItsMarisWorld_) May 2, 2017

After that the Met Gala will be just a distant memory.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.