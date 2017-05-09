Advertising

It's not even Hump Day yet and P. Diddy, aka Sean Combs aka Puff Daddy if you were alive in the '90s, is being sued for sexual harassment.

This is Cindy Rueda, who worked as Diddy's personal chef from January, 2015 — May, 2016.

Rueda claims her ex-boss would demand she serve him "post-coital" snacks while he was still naked, and sometimes even while he was having sex, People reports.

OH NO P. DIDN'T.

Diddy tho?

According to a lawsuit Rueda filed yesterday, the hip hop legend "regularly summoned" her to "prepare and serve entrees and appetizers to him and his guests while Mr. Combs and/or his guests were engaged in or immediately following sexual activity," People reports.

In addition to the "post-coital meals," Rueda claims sometimes her boss, while naked, "made comments about his body" and asked her "if she was attracted to or liked his naked body."

This is P. Disgusting.

She also claims that after complaining about these alleged incidents to the director of Combs' estate, she was "lured into a situation where she could be accused of theft and ultimately terminated" on May 8th, 2016.

Rueda is suing P. Diddlers for sexual harassment, a hostile work environment and other workplace-related claims, People reports, and is "seeking unspecified damages."

STARS: Be more like us!!! GET YOUR OWN DAMN POST-SEX SNACKS.

Also, being super famous is not a free pass to sexually harass people. Hopefully, if these claims are true, the courts will agree.

