We still don't know exactly what is going on between Pamela Anderson and Julian Assange. But whatever it is, it's definitely "sensual." In an epic post published on her blog yesterday, the former Baywatch star said her "relationship" with the WikiLeaks founder was "no secret" and described him as "one of my favourite people." So like, they're a thing, right?

It was reported last month that Anderson had been visiting the Wikileaks founder at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London (where he has lived for the past four years since he was granted asylum by Ecuador), sparking rumors that they're an "item." She also frequently posts photos of him on her Instagram account.

Then yesterday Anderson added fuel to the bizarre-yet-believable rumor with a very long and poetic blog post (ICYMI Pamela Anderson is a writer now) titled "Skavlan, Sweden," in which she touches on a range of topics including Sweden, H&M, the book she's writing, PETA, female empowerment, sensuality, which she calls "a sexy kindness," and—most juicily—her relationship with Julian Assange.

The whole thing, which is written like a poem in a teen's diary, is worth a read. Here are some highlights:

I am getting more involved with

The

Courage foundation

Who helps to defend whistleblowers ...

like

Edward Snowden,

Chelsea Manning

and Julian Assange - My relationship

with Julian - It's no secret, He is one of my favorite people-

and

He might be the most famous, most politicized refugee

of our time.

Famous for being persecuted.

Famous for being persecuted is not a position of power but a position of vulnerability.

If they are, in fact, romantically involved, it sounds pretty complicated. Which makes sense, since Assange is currently at risk of losing his asylum in Ecuador and could face major criminal charges in the US (I can't wait for the movie: Julez and Pam On the Lam).

But Anderson seems smitten, writing:

Julian is a human being who is extremely empathetic and cares deeply about the world.

And -

because of his work .

He has made some powerful enemies in a few countries- America especially

by exposing them. Julian is trying to

Free the world by educating it.

It is a romantic struggle—

I love him for this- He is the strongest person

I know-

but,

living as he is,

is very unhealthy,

demeaning

and inhumane

She also talks about veganism and Russia a lot, as you do. And ends with this plea on behalf of Julez:

It is only fair that

Julian is set free and compensated -

and live the life he deserves -

as the UN ruling suggests. He's a good person who cares about the world.

Everyone can see what has been done to him is wrong. He is a kind and deeply empathetic person.

Uncompromising on principle.

Something that is born out of his

disposition to curiosity.

Often the public image projects

a harshness that Is not at all what he is like in a relaxed and trusting environment- He’s the good guy… and I admire him greatly-

Find someone who loves you the way Pamela Anderson loves Julian Assange, Russia, and a dairy-and-egg-free diet.

