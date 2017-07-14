Advertising

Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Chris Zylka have been dating for a few months, and now it seems they've become tattoo official.

Hilton confirmed her relationship with Zylka, who stars in HBO's The Leftovers back in February, per People, and has been gushing about him ever since. Recently, Zylka surprised Hilton by getting a huge tattoo of her name on his arm in the Disney font. Hilton posted a photo of the tattoo to Instagram on Thursday night.

"Such a lucky girl!" she captioned the photo. "My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font. And said cause I'm his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess. #BoyfriendGoals"

While a giant Disney-inspired name tattoo probably isn't everyone's idea of a grand, sweeping, romantic gesture, we're glad that Paris and Chris seem to understand each other. My #Valentine 💘 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:34pm PST And hey, if for some reason it doesn't work out between these two, maybe Chris can just say his tattoo is an ad campaign for Disneyland Paris.

