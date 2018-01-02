Paris Hilton is engaged and you can see her diamond ring from space.

Paris Hilton had the best New Year's of all of us: She got engaged to longtime boyfriend Chris Zylka.

She shared photos of the proposal to Instagram, in which Zylka got down on one knee while skiing in Aspen. The photos look a little staged — maybe it's just due to the cold, but Hilton doesn't quite seem as shocked or smiley as we'd expect from someone about to get engaged. But what's definitely real is her humongous diamond ring. Scroll to the sixth photo in her slideshow and you'll see it: It's bigger than a Ring Pop.

According to E! News, the ring was crafted by celebrity jeweler Michael Greene for $2 million. It's 22 carats!

Greene spoke to E! about the ring: "Paris just called and told me how much she appreciates it. She says it's her dream diamond. She said she never thought Chris would come up with something so perfect. She's so happy and excited."

Watch the whole proposal unfold: