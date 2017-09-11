Paris Hilton started the week off with an existential crisis. On Sunday, she tweeted the conversation starter, "What's on your mind?" accompanied by a very philosophical-looking black-and-white photo.
Fans started answering immediately, and over 2,000 responses are turning her basic question into a philosophical discussion.
Some attempted jokes:
Some got personal:
Some got philosophical:
Some got political:
Some made a wish:
And some quoted the Baja Men.
Despite all the conversation she started, Hilton continued right along with her social media as scheduled.
Unfortunately, it looks like we'll never know who Paris Hilton thinks let the dogs out.