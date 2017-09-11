Advertising

Paris Hilton started the week off with an existential crisis. On Sunday, she tweeted the conversation starter, "What's on your mind?" accompanied by a very philosophical-looking black-and-white photo.

Fans started answering immediately, and over 2,000 responses are turning her basic question into a philosophical discussion.

Some attempted jokes:

What's another word for "thesaurus?" — Esther Ciammachilli (@EE_Chilli) September 11, 2017

Some got personal:

With all this wet weather, are there going to be spiders in the house EVERY night? https://t.co/FxF3fuhoKm — Maggie Doyle (@TheMaggieDoyle) September 11, 2017

Some got philosophical:

What's the sound of one lip chapping? https://t.co/yFkVoQt8WF — BLTP (@Gargarin) September 11, 2017

Is vanilla ice cream a flavor in its own right...or is it just the lack of any other flavors? https://t.co/KYqPRskjwZ — RJBIII (@RolandB3) September 11, 2017

What do animals think cars are? https://t.co/yyf564VYAC — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) September 11, 2017

Some got political:

Is whatever Steve Bannon has contagious? — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) September 11, 2017

Some made a wish:

I hope this combo headache and bout of sniffles doesn't turn into a full-blown cold. https://t.co/rNiw9W9n6L — Paul McGee (@Paul_McGee) September 11, 2017

And some quoted the Baja Men.

Who let the dogs out? https://t.co/kQP0TvzgoP — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) September 11, 2017

Despite all the conversation she started, Hilton continued right along with her social media as scheduled.

Unfortunately, it looks like we'll never know who Paris Hilton thinks let the dogs out.

