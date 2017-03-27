Advertising

Paris Jackson boldly dared to bare all (of one armpit) on Snapchat and people got "really mad" about it, the 18-year-old shared in an Instagram story over the weekend. The reason for the outrage? Her armpit had not been shaved in several months and from it sprouted a small tuft of hair. Can you believe it????????

http://giphy.com/gifs/WJjLyXCVvro2I

Uh, yeah, I can. Pit hair is even kind of in style right now. And in France, it never went out of style. Also, who cares?

Yesterday, Michael Jackson's middle child took to Instagram to respond to the haters who took issue with her unshaved pit. "I didn’t realize that people were going to get so upset over my armpit hair," she said in an Instagram story, according to Refinery29. "I didn’t realize that was such an issue. It is so funny."

The whole thing is especially funny when you see the Snapchat photo she posted originally. Here it is:

Clearly people were making hairy-mountains out of mole-hairs.

"It took me two months to grow that shit," she said in her Instagram story. "It’s not a lot, it’s really not, but I’m fucking proud of it. Really proud. And so many people are so mad."

How mad though? "People are really mad," she said. "I wish I could post some of these responses. You can just tell how angry and infuriated these people are."

But Paris Jackson, who is no stranger to cyber-bullying, didn't let the outrage over her pits get her down. In fact, it only seems to have deepened her love of hair and armpits in general. "I love hair, and sweat, and BO," she said. "I fucking love it, I think it’s great. Some people think that it’s like super disgusting, especially on girls, but every human body does it. It’s natural. Get over it."​​​​

She also posted this sarcastic clap-back on Twitter:

wow she grows hair like every human being on the planet, what is she doing with her life — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 25, 2017

So take that, hairy armpit haters! I hope she grows out her armpit hair long enough to braid it and keeps posting pics. Or she can shave it, whatever. The point is: her armpits, her choice.

http://giphy.com/gifs/yeah-armpits-youladies-pXPytwoLcTRJu

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.