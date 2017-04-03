Advertising

Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, King of Pop, slammed a troll who attempted to body-shame her on Twitter, claiming she'd gained weight (since she was a child? Well, who hasn't, then?). According to Refinery29, Paris Jackson walked two red carpets this weekend, prompting some random stranger to tweet at her, "yes you have out [sic] on a little weight."

yes you have out on a little weight — HmmmmGood (@HmmmmGood) April 1, 2017

In response, Jackson tweeted, "fuck yeah I have," because what the hell, man?

And other people backed her up with tweets of their own, pointing out that they, too, have done that perfectly normal thing of gaining weight, too.

i've gained weight too since i was 12 — Lindsay (@LindsayMcDreamy) April 2, 2017

I'd sure hope she has put on a little weight... If she were still the same weight that she was as a child I'd be really concerned. — MANDY (@AmandaFortner) April 2, 2017

The original rando defended his tweet, which he (and no one else) apparently found funny. Ha. Ha.

Nabdy read the whole thing it's a funny amusing comment chill — HmmmmGood (@HmmmmGood) April 2, 2017

Man, online trolls really are a very particular, sad kind of human. To body-shame someone, or to think talking about anyone's weight is "amusing," is the sign of a very sad sense of humor.

https://giphy.com/gifs/mcH0upG1TeEak

