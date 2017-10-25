Paris Jackson has a new boob tattoo and it's from another planet.

Sophie Hirsh
Oct 25, 2017@2:38 PM
Paris Jackson does whatever the hell she wants, and sometimes what she wants is to post artistic topless pics on Instagram. Her latest such post came with a side order of ~tattoo reveal~ and honestly, it's super cute.

In the photo, Jackson is hugging a tree and wearing nothing but a wrap skirt. On the side of her right boob, carefully pressed against the tree, there is what seems to be a new tattoo of an alien face.

1️⃣

The caption to the photo is simply the "1" emoji. No clue on what this signifies, but it definitely doesn't mean it's her first tattoo. Jackson has shown off plenty other tattoos on Instagram, including several on her arms and one piece down the center of her chest.

comfortable in my rolls. fuck wit me.

She has a tattoo on her foot in honor of her father, Michael Jackson.

She has one on her left side, just under her breast.

She and her brother Prince Jackson have matching tattoos.

/yin/ [in Chinese philosophy] the passive female principle of the universe, characterized as female and sustaining and associated with structure, night, the moon, fluidity, calmness, the earth, darkness, cold, death, and ascends energy. /yang/ the active male principle of the universe, characterized as male and creative and associated with function, the sky and sun, speed, expression, heaven, heat, light, birth, and descends energy. sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn't have a filter and always vocalizes them 😂 though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson! ❤️

And another set of matching tats with her godfather, Macaulay Culkin.

Maybe the "1" just means that this is her first extraterrestrial tat.

