Paris Jackson has a new boob tattoo and it's from another planet.

Paris Jackson does whatever the hell she wants, and sometimes what she wants is to post artistic topless pics on Instagram. Her latest such post came with a side order of ~tattoo reveal~ and honestly, it's super cute.

In the photo, Jackson is hugging a tree and wearing nothing but a wrap skirt. On the side of her right boob, carefully pressed against the tree, there is what seems to be a new tattoo of an alien face.

1️⃣ A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:11am PDT

The caption to the photo is simply the "1" emoji. No clue on what this signifies, but it definitely doesn't mean it's her first tattoo. Jackson has shown off plenty other tattoos on Instagram, including several on her arms and one piece down the center of her chest.