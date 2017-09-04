Advertising

Paris Jackson posed topless from the waist up in an Instagram story yesterday, wearing nothing but several strategically-placed flower emojis—but don't worry, it was for a good reason! The 19-year-old model and daughter of Michael Jackson was simply showing off her newest ink: a series of chakras—seven, to be exact—in a vertical line up the center of her chest.

She also shared this behind-the-scenes photo of the tattoo in action, and thoughtfully tagged the artist on Instagram:

Jackson, who has a bunch of tattoos already including more than one in honor of her dad, later followed up with another photo of her newest design. This time from a slightly more discreet angle:

A chakra, if you're wondering, is like a portal in to your "energy field," and if it becomes "blocked," you can become mentally or physically ill, according to Yoga.com (I did research for this!). So we're glad to see that Paris Jackson's portals are getting healthy exposure to both daylight and the validating energy of her social media followers.

We already know she has no qualms about posing topless. "Being naked is part of what makes us human," she wrote in an Instagram post about her highly-evolved views on body positivity, back in May.

You can read more of her thoughts on the issue here, since I assume you made it this far because you're curious, on an intellectual level:

Great question, Paris.

