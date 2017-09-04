Advertising

Paris Jackson posed topless from the waist up in an Instagram story yesterday, wearing nothing but several strategically-placed flower emojis—but don't worry, it was for a good reason! The 19-year-old model and daughter of Michael Jackson was simply showing off her newest ink: a series of chakras—seven, to be exact—in a vertical line up the center of her chest.

She also shared this behind-the-scenes photo of the tattoo in action, and thoughtfully tagged the artist on Instagram:

Jackson, who has a bunch of tattoos already including more than one in honor of her dad, later followed up with another photo of her newest design. This time from a slightly more discreet angle:

A chakra, if you're wondering, is like a portal in to your "energy field," and if it becomes "blocked," you can become mentally or physically ill, according to Yoga.com (I did research for this!). So we're glad to see that Paris Jackson's portals are getting healthy exposure to both daylight and the validating energy of her social media followers.

We already know she has no qualms about posing topless. "Being naked is part of what makes us human," she wrote in an Instagram post about her highly-evolved views on body positivity, back in May.

You can read more of her thoughts on the issue here, since I assume you made it this far because you're curious, on an intellectual level:

i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. J. (@parisjackson) on

Great question, Paris.

