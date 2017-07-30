Advertising

Paris Jackson and her godfather, former Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, have taken quality bonding time to a whole new level.

According to E! News, Jackson and Culkin were spotted getting tattoos together at a parlor called Tattoo Mania in West Hollywood, CA on Saturday. But they didn't just get any tattoos - they got MATCHING tattoos.

Jackson posted photos of their new ink to her Instagram story.

Instagram: parisjackson


Jackson and Culkin each got a spoon tattooed on their forearm. Neither of them explained what the meaning of the spoons was, E! News reports.

Instagram: parisjackson

Culkin, who was good friends with Jackson's father Michael, is Paris' godfather. He has stayed friendly with each of the singer's three kids since Michael's death in 2009.

🐰

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on



Tattoos aren't the only bonding activity Culkin and Jackson take part in. They've also been known to give each other a pedicure on occasion.

model? nah i paint hipsters toenails for a living.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

This isn't the first time Paris has gotten matching tattoos with a loved one. Earlier this year, she and her brother Prince got yin and yang tattoos on their ankles.

/yin/ [in Chinese philosophy] the passive female principle of the universe, characterized as female and sustaining and associated with structure, night, the moon, fluidity, calmness, the earth, darkness, cold, death, and ascends energy. /yang/ the active male principle of the universe, characterized as male and creative and associated with function, the sky and sun, speed, expression, heaven, heat, light, birth, and descends energy. sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn't have a filter and always vocalizes them 😂 though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson! ❤️

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on



Guess Paris just really likes matching tattoos.

