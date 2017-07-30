Advertising

Paris Jackson and her godfather, former Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, have taken quality bonding time to a whole new level.

According to E! News, Jackson and Culkin were spotted getting tattoos together at a parlor called Tattoo Mania in West Hollywood, CA on Saturday. But they didn't just get any tattoos - they got MATCHING tattoos.

Jackson posted photos of their new ink to her Instagram story.

Jackson and Culkin each got a spoon tattooed on their forearm. Neither of them explained what the meaning of the spoons was, E! News reports.

Culkin, who was good friends with Jackson's father Michael, is Paris' godfather. He has stayed friendly with each of the singer's three kids since Michael's death in 2009.

🐰 A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

Tattoos aren't the only bonding activity Culkin and Jackson take part in. They've also been known to give each other a pedicure on occasion.

model? nah i paint hipsters toenails for a living. A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

This isn't the first time Paris has gotten matching tattoos with a loved one. Earlier this year, she and her brother Prince got yin and yang tattoos on their ankles.

Guess Paris just really likes matching tattoos.

